Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and for all my last-minute planners, time is running out.
If you’re skipping the traditional family meal, want to start a new tradition, or just want to switch things up to save a few coins, Baltimore has plenty of options to choose from!
Below are places open on Thanksgiving Day in Baltimore.
READ MORE: Take This Quiz: Which Celebrity Thanksgiving Dinner Would You Attend?
READ MORE: 10 Celebrity Recipes To Try This Thanksgiving
READ MORE: 9 Creative Food Ideas To Consider Adding To Your Friendsgiving Menu!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
1. The Capital Grille
“It will be our pleasure to host your holiday gathering at The Capital Grille or share the holiday with you in your home.”
2. Charleston
“Your Choice of First Course, Main Course and Dessert with Traditional Sides Served Family-Style.”
3. Ruth Chris Steakhouse
“It’s the holiday season and time to focus on family togetherness, and time well spent. Gather around our table for a three-course Thanksgiving Feast with all of the trimmings and none of the work. We’ll be open early to serve you, and the regular dinner menu is available all day long.”
4. The Mt. Washington Tavern
“Craving something different for Thanksgiving this year? You know we’re all about that baste (but for those who love tradition – we got you covered too)”
5. Golden Corral
“Time with family is precious! We want our guests to be able to spend time working in the kitchen and more of it enjoying time with loved ones this holiday season.”
6. Rusty Scrupper
“Just relax and enjoy our bountiful food selections on Thanksgiving Day!”
7. Cindy Lou’s Fish House
“Join us on Thanksgiving, Nov 24th from 12pm-7pm. Enjoy a prix fixe 3-course supper with sides served family-style for the table.”