Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Brought The Style To The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Black Hollywood has shown up and shown out at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the style moments are epic. Although Black Hollywood didn’t have a huge winning night during the awards show (eye roll), what we lacked in accolades – we made up for in fashion.
Everyone who is a style connoisseur knows that the afterparty is the real fashion show. While the Oscars is a chance for stars to show off their formal attire, the after party is where they can let loose and take even bigger style risks. Celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Queen Latifah, and more graced the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with their presence, and of course, we’ve got the scoop on their fancy regalia. Get into the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party style below.
1. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union fabulously took the plunge in a black, sequin Ralph Lauren dress. To complement the elegant dress, she wore her hair back in a bun and accessorized with dazzling drop earrings.
2. Danielle DeadwylerSource:Getty
Danielle Deadwyler was sassy in a black and brown printed, strapless Versace dress that featured a bold side bow. Deadwyler accented her look with teal, satin gloves, black pumps, and a popping pixie cut.
3. Chrissy TeigenSource:Getty
Chrissy Teigen arrived at the Vanity Fair afterparty donning a Zuhair Murad embellished wrap dress equipped with feather-adorned sleeves. Her green platform sandals flowed perfectly with her look.
4. Queen LatifahSource:Getty
The Queen never disappoints! Our girl slid through the Vanity Oscar’s afterparty rocking a black power suit with bold, white lapels.
5. Dwayne WadeSource:Getty
The men weren’t playing games at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Dwayne Wade looked debonair in sleek black, tailored Prada suit. He kept his attire all black with a black tie, black shirt, and black loafers.
6. John LegendSource:Getty
John Legend was sharp in a stellar Gucci suit, crisp bowtie and patent leather loafers.
7. 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Trevor Noah looked handsome sporting a navy-blue suit with a vest and bowtie to match.
8. Donald GloverSource:Getty
Donald Glover took a style risk in this grey, one-piece Alexander McQueen look. He kept his accessories simple with black patent leather shoes and silver chain necklaces.