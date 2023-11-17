92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The

GQ

Men of the Year 2023 party went down in Los Angeles last night, and the stars served style on a silver platter. From Megan Thee Stallion to Chloe Bailey, some of our favorite celebrities hit the red carpet looking snatched and fabulous, and we’ve got the scoop on their looks.

The GQ Men of the Year 2023 party is one of the season’s most popular events hosted by the 2023 Men of the Year issue cover stars, including Jacob Elordi, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and special guest Tom Ford. And, according to GQ’s global director Will Welch, this year’s Men of the Year includes “a careful curation of the year’s most complicated and compelling people, telling stories that you haven’t heard before—and never would’ve guessed.”

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

GQ Men of the Year 2023 Party

GQ’s magazine issues and events always feature some of the best-dressed prominent people in the world. This year’s bash theme was Modern Red Carpet, and the stars understood the assignment. Megan Thee Stallion wowed in a sheer Salih Balta gown that she rocked with an effortless updo. The Houston native accessorized her look with drop earrings, a diamond ring, and sassy nail art. Jordyn Woods kept it fun and flirty in a feather-embellished red mini-dress. The socialite topped her look off with a bright red lip, a glamorous diamond necklace, and red pumps. Her French manicure added class to her posh look.

Jump in below to see what some of our other favorite celebs wore to the GQ Men of the Year 2023 party.

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

14 Fabulous Red Carpet Photos Of Keke Palmer

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The Baby2Baby Gala

Red Carpet Rundown: The Stars Were Out For The ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year 2023 Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com