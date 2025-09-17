Red Carpet Rundown: ‘The Bomb Fashion Show’ Brings Melanin, Glamour & Culture To NYFW

Source:

Fashion lovers gathered at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Willow Hall for The Bomb Fashion Show 2025: A Night to Remember. Presented by Mielle Organics, the NYFW showcase was a vibrant celebration of multicultural designers, creative vision, and immersive style. The star power and fashion gave us all the inspiration we needed to step boldly and stylishly into the fall season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOmk6UCleLe/ Celebrity host Meagan Good moderated the evening, lending notoriety and flair as other star-studded attendees included Amerie, Joseline Hernández, Christian Combs, and VIP presence by Claire Sulmers, the founder & CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily. The show was also curated in partnership with fashion icon Misa Hylton.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOruiWkDi5l/ Several designers showcased bold, forward-thinking collections that stunned audience members. Celebrity stylist J.Bolin opened the show with innovative pieces in neutrals and browns that highlighted unique silhouettes and elevated textures. Laurel DeWitt followed with her signature metalwork, silver and gold chain-mail pieces, that exuded glamour. FGM Bespoke closed the show in sumptuous luxury with mink, chinchilla fur, and richly tailored accessories, giving off stylish prestige. Other designers like Monaco Colombia, Le Antoinette, and Ant LaMour added their voices to the night, each contributing distinct aesthetics and energy. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOprH-EkZ2b/

The ‘Bomb Fashion Show 2025’ Lit Up NYFW

The runway was completed with special performances by Madison Star and Lizzen, which added a musical dimension to the visuals and kept the audience fully engaged. Gift bags from sponsors (including Mielle Organics, Juvia’s Place, Crowned Skin, and more) added tangible glitz. Attire among guests skewed toward chic luxe, many arriving in coordinated black-and-white ensembles or looks emphasizing contrast and flair.

The “Bomb Fashion Show 2025” reinforced its mission to elevate underrepresented voices in fashion, delivering a night that was as celebratory and stylistic as it was inspiring. Click here to check out more pictures from the show.

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘The Bomb Fashion Show’ Brings Melanin, Glamour & Culture To NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. The Bomb Fashion Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Meagan Good attends The Bomb Fashion Show at Hotel Indigo on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,new york city,fashion show,meagan good,bomb,hotel indigo 2. The Bomb Fashion Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Yandy Smith attends The Bomb Fashion Show at Hotel Indigo on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,new york city,fashion show,yandy smith,bomb,hotel indigo 3. The Bomb Fashion Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Honey Bxby attends The Bomb Fashion Show at Hotel Indigo on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion show,bomb,hotel indigo 4. The Bomb Fashion Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Claire Sulmers attends The Bomb Fashion Show at Hotel Indigo on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion show,bomb,hotel indigo 5. The Bomb Fashion Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Ghostface Killah and Claire Sulmers attend The Bomb Fashion Show at Hotel Indigo on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion show,bomb,ghostface killah,hotel indigo 6. The Bomb Fashion Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Eva Marcille attends The Bomb Fashion Show on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,looking at camera,sunglasses,three quarter length,incidental people,fashion show,eva marcille,bomb 7. The Bomb Fashion Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Dr. Bobbi Peterson attends The Bomb Fashion Show at Hotel Indigo on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion show,bomb,hotel indigo 8. The Bomb Fashion Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Selena Hill attends The Bomb Fashion Show at Hotel Indigo on September 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion show,bomb,hotel indigo