R&B Singer Lizzen On Styling Herself In The Visuals For Her Viral Song With Robin Thicke

With nearly two million streams of her music, hundreds of thousands of views on, a viral song and nostalgic style,is on her way to becoming an R&B star.

My first introduction to her music came courtesy of Robin Thicke. A viral clip of the blue-eyed soul singer performing his verse on Lizzen’s “Why (Remix)” during his “From The Block” performance was enough to make you stop what you were doing, look and listen. Upon further listening, Lizzen’s buttery vocals command you to add it to your playlist just like thousands of others who use the song on Tik Tok as their soundtracks.

Lizzen describes herself as “super down to earth.” The Akron, OH native is “good” as long as her hair is laid. “I can put on an outfit and make it pop with accessories and some thigh high boots or just a cute shoe,” she confidentally told us. “I don’t really think to hard when I’m styling my look it’s whatever’s I feel comfortable in and what fits nice on my body. It’s go.”

That go-with-flow attitude would prove clutch when it came time to shoot the music video for her Robin Thicke-assisted single that is blowing up the local charts. Lizzen found herself having to style herself for the last-minute visuals, but when you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.

“Chile,” she jokingly began to explain. “I was in LA in a time crutch and whatever went it was what it was, I had already brought the orange boots with me so it all worked out, when working in a time crunch honey you have to do what you have to do.”

That’s a fashion fact! Keep scrolling for more style moments from the rising R&B artist.