After a five-year hiatus, R&B powerhouse Teyana Taylor is back with her most ambitious project yet. Fans can experience her highly anticipated album “Escape Room” up close at an exclusive in-store signing and meet-and-greet at Byrdland Records on Monday, August 25th.

The multitalented artist has crafted something truly special with “Escape Room,” which officially drops on August 22nd. This isn’t just another album release – it’s a complete audiovisual experience that blends music with storytelling in an unprecedented way.

“Escape Room” showcases Taylor’s artistic evolution with an impressive 22 tracks. What sets this album apart are the nine narrative interludes woven throughout, featuring voices from Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses. Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, La La Anthony, Niecy Nash, Jodie Turner-Smith, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, and Regina King all contribute their talents as narrators, creating a cinematic atmosphere that elevates the listening experience.

Henson goes beyond narration, actually appearing as a guest on one of the album’s tracks, adding another layer of star power to an already remarkable project.

The album campaign kicked off last month with the release of “Long Time,” Taylor’s first new single in five years. The track serves as a perfect reintroduction to her artistry, showcasing the vocal prowess and emotional depth that made her a standout in the R&B landscape.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to meet one of music’s most dynamic artists and celebrate her triumphant return to the spotlight.

R&B Icon Teyana Taylor Returns with ‘Escape Room’ Album Event was originally published on kysdc.com

1. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland Records Source:@Jeffrey Heyward August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor

