Queen Of Percussion: 10 Sheila E. Songs That Helped Earn Her A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame is a 63-year-old tradition that annually honors the industry’s biggest entertainers with a golden star plaque that permanently sits on Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. in Los Angeles.

The latest to receive this prestigious honor is the iconic Queen Of Percussion herself, Sheila E.!

Born Sheila Cecilia Escovedo in Oakland, California just three years before the Hollywood Walk Of Fame was first established in 1960, the percussion pioneer created multiple hits throughout her 47-year career (and counting!) both as a member of The George Duke Band and as a solo artist in her own right. From going gold on her 1984 debut LP, The Glamorous Life, to making magic alongside late pop legend Prince with “A Love Bizarre,” Sheila E. has without question put in the blood, sweat and years to respectfully and rightfully receive her Walk Of Fame Star.

Current R&B sensation H.E.R. was on hand to deliver some loving words at the official ceremony this past Wednesday (July 12) for a woman that inspired her own career, stating in her speech, “I’m proud to call Sheila E. a friend and to be here to say a few words about this incredible woman.” The GRAMMY-winning hitmaker went on to recall her experience of seeing Sheila E. and Prince when she was 13, adding, “That was the moment that changed my life forever, because in that moment I knew, like, I could do it. I’m looking at this amazing woman, musician, multi-instrumentalist on stage with another musician that I love, and I was so inspired.”

Sheila also received kind words delivered by Ringo Starr of The Beatles and superproducer Jimmy Jam as emcee for the occasion.









We couldn’t be more happy for Sheila E., and it inspired us to put together a list of 10 defining songs that show just how much we appreciate her percussions and why she’s worthy of all the flowers.

Take a look below at 10 career-defining Sheila E. songs what prove why she deserved that Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star:

