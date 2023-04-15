‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Monet Gets Her Revenge & Tariq Can’t Trust Anyone In His Circle

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Monet Sets Wheels of Revenge In Motion

Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) can’t seem to escape her family’s criminal ways, and Monet (Mary J. Blige) uses her to help kill Detective Whitman (Jeff Hephner). She also learns that Lorenzo’s (Berto Colon) prints were found at Zeke’s murder scene. Lauren (Paige Hurd) is getting tired of Jenny (Paton Ashbrooke) ignoring her but is also beginning to share more information, and Cane (Woody McClain) and Lorenzo dead their beef after almost dying during the gun sale gone wrong.

Season three’s fifth episode picks up with the police still in the Tejada home after Monet set up Detective Whitman. Jenny and Blanca are there questioning Monet because they don’t believe her story but have no choice but to go with it. After they leave, Monet has a conversation with MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith), and she tells him that she overreacted to what she saw in the stolen police file and got rid of it.

She’s lying, of course, and is just making sure Davis has no idea what she is up to. Monet texts Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), telling him to find out if International Guap killed Zeke.

Riq asks Tate to investigate the matter, claiming it could benefit his campaign. Tate (Larenz Tate) checks for him but learns that it is false because International Guap was not in town during the Zeke ordeal.

Armed with her new info, she asks Cane who told him that IG killed Zeke, and he tells her Lorenzo told him. Monet then visits Uncle Frank’s wife, Evelyn (Luna Lauren Velez), and tells her Lorenzo had him killed because he was a snitch.

Monet tries to push Evelyn into getting her kids to exact revenge for their father’s murder, but she resists because she doesn’t want to be like Monet and lose a child.

Monet will have to find another way to kill her husband.

So Much For A Brief Getaway

David Walton)

After saving his internship at Weston Holdings by getting RSJ (Gbenga Akinnagbe) to bring his wealth to the company, Lucas (holds a meeting with the world’s richest Black men to see how they can invest his money.

Lucas and Kiki (Moriah Brown) pitch the idea of RSJ investing in an Italian tech company, and to make the deal happen, they need to take a trip to Italy.

RSJ is already impressed with Riq and decides to go on the trip after he displays his Italian skills. Riq even convinces his new mentor to let him bring his boo Effie (Alix Lapri) on the trip.

We get an immediate indication there will be problems on this trip early when Brayden (Gianni Paolo) unknowingly drops his burner phone, and Keke picks up and sees all the Crytpo payments coming in. She notices the name of the digital coin because its the company Lucas told her about.

The meeting with the Italians goes well after Riq, with some help from Effie, get them on board. The two decide to have dinner and discuss how they will spend the rest of their time in Italy.

Dinner is interrupted when Noma and Obi show up to ruin their intimate moment. Noma tells the couple she needs to do a job while they are in Italy.

She wants them to find a listening device planted by Mecca in the mansion of Francesco Lombardi, an oil tycoon who also happens to be Noma’s ex and most significant competition.

Riq and Effie have no choice but to accept the mission.

Of Course, Brayden Messes Up The Plan

The crew uses the fact Francesco Lombardi is throwing a big party as a cover to find the recording device. Brayden and Effie enter the room where Noma and Obi said Mecca planted it.

After a brief search, Brayden does locate it but is caught by security snooping around. Effie manages to get out of the room before she gets caught and comes back to the room and grabs the recording device from underneath the table.

Another guard enters the room and spots Effie, but she uses her beauty to convince him to show her Lombardi’s private art collection.

While all this is happening, Riq and RSJ are having another conversation and enjoying the party.

RSJ tells Riq about his father and how he wants Riq to use wealth or trust funds for good. Unfortunately, he has no idea what the young hustler is doing.

Effie tells Riq what happened to Brayden, and he is not happy. Poor Brayden is getting the breaks beat off him as Lombardi’s good are trying to beat information out of him, but Brayden doesn’t blow his cover.

Eventually, Riq and Effie set up a meeting with Lombardi telling him they will give him the recording device in exchange for Brayden. The meet did not go as planned, but Noma and her guns were there to ensure she did not lose her new cash cows, plus she took out her competition in the process.

Dru & Gordo Possibly Save Their Families

The crisis is adverted, but Keke knows something nefarious is happening with Brayden and Riq.

After their brush with death, Dru ( Lovell Adams-Gray ) and his “play cousin” Gordo (Erik Hernandez) are now smashing. A trip to pound town ends when Gordo learns that the guy he shot during the meet was a CI and is still alive.

Dru is upset, and Gordo tells him he will take care of the CI. Dru volunteers to join him because if the CI talks to the cops, both families are in trouble.

When they get to the hospital to finish the job, they find the wing where the CI is being kept is full of federal agents. But, they catch a break because the CI dies from his wounds. The next step is to collect his belongings before Blanca Rodriguez (Monique Curnen) does.

Dru bribes the nurse with some cash, and she hands him the now-dead CI’s belongings, mainly a smartphone with photos of Brayden and his father, Lorenzo. Blanca does eventually show up to ask the nurse where the CI’s belongings are, and she plays dumb.

Riq Can’t Trust Anyone

Outside the hospital, Dru and Gordo learn they dodge a massive bullet when they go through the phone’s photo gallery and destroy it, tossing it into the sewer.

Riq gets a punch to the gut when Lauren shows up on campus to see him. She finally revealed that she was still alive to him after a confrontation between Saxe and Jenny happened in front of the house she is currently staying at while under witness protection.

Saxe followed his booty call to the location after his trust for Jenny eroded in the previous episode.

Back to RIq and Lauren, she immediately asks him if he knew about Effie trying to kill him, and Riq tells her no. Lauren eventually believes him and also plants a seed of doubt.

Riq heads back to his dorm room, where Effie is sleeping. He keeps his composure, but you can see that his trust for both her and Brayden no longer exists.

We must wait until the next episode to see how Riq will deal with his backstabbing girlfriend and drug-dealing bestie.

Lorenzo’s Time Runs Out

Lorenzo is drinking with Cane at the bar, and his oldest son ponders why he doesn’t tell Monet what happened with Zeke. Lorenzo tells Cane that Monet will never forgive him if he tells her the truth about Zeke, so he leaves it at that.

Meanwhile, Monet converses with Gordo, who stops by the house to see Dru. They talk about dealing with loss, and Gordo tells her it never truly goes away.

Monet asks Gordo if he knew who killed his father and what he would do, and Gordo tells her exactly what she wants to hear. He says he would kill the man who took out his dad.

Lorenzo eventually tells Monet the truth about Zeke, and she loses it and kicks her husband out of his home. Lorenzo heads to the bar to drink his sorrows away and heads to his car. While going through the trunk, someone rolls up behind him and slices his throat.

The person who cancels Christmas for Lorenzo is none other than Gordo, doing the job Monet couldn’t.

Monet, Cane, and Dru are playing cards. Initially, they wait for papi to come home to play, but Monet tells them they should start without him.

While they are playing, Monet gets a text from Gordo telling her Lorenzo is dead. This is going to shake the Tejada clan to the core. The kids love their dad, especially Dru, and Diana. Also, how will this affect Dru and Gordo’s relationship when he finds out his “play cousin” slit his father’s throat.

We can’t wait for that moment.

Until then, you can see reactions to the latest episode of Power Book II: Ghost in the gallery below.

