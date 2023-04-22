‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: A Tejada Power Struggle Is Looming, Riq Checks Brayden & Effie For Lying About Lauren

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Tejada Kids Learn Their Father’s Fate

Tariq ( Michael Rainey Jr. ) and Effie (Alix Lapri) had to save Brayden after he got caught snooping around an Italian mobster’s mansion looking for a bug Noma (Caroline Chikezie) planted. Dru ( Lovell Adams-Gray ) and Gordo (Erik Hernandez) team up to save their families, and Riq figures out he can’t trust anyone after Lauren (Paige Hurd) reveals she is still alive.

This week’s episode opens up with the Tejada kids learning about their father’s fate via phone calls from their mother. They were enjoying life when they got the tragic news their dad was dead. When he gets the call, Cane (Woody McClain) is winning big at poker. Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) is wrapping up a trip to pound town with hotep boo Salim (Petey McGee) when she learns papi is dead. Dru is blowing up Gordo’s phone and gets the call telling him the patriarch of the Tejada clan is gone.

Riq learns about Lorenzo’s death from Effie when she looks at her phone and sees a news story about his murder. Riq jumps up to leave, and Effie asks if he knows anything about Lorenzo’s death. He also doesn’t trust Effie anymore; she has no idea that he knows Lauren is alive.

Saxe (Shane Johnson) breaks the news to MacLean (Cliff Method Man Smith) about Lorenzo’s death, and we are sure MacLean knows precisely who is behind it. MacLean shrugs off the news, so he wants to alarm his partner. Saxe then asks how his brother is doing, and MacLean says not good he tells Saxe they need to hurry up and get him out of jail.

Saxe links up with Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate) for help to get MacLean’s brother out of prison. In exchange for his services, he wants MacLean to do opposition research on his opponent, and Saxe agrees to make that happen. When Tate leaves, Jenny shows up and tells him Lauren wants to talk to him.

Dru Wants Revenge. Everyone Wants Him To Chill

During a family meeting, Monet tells the kids she will need their help with the funeral. Dru immediately blames the Russians and wants revenge. Monet, Diana, and Cane all tell him to chill because they don’t need to start a war. Dru leaves the table in anger, and Diana goes after him.

Monet gives Cane a document detailing Lorenzo’s life insurance policy and tells him to handle it. Cane then hints at his mother possibly having something to do with her husband’s death, but she shuts that down, pointing out she would have killed him for keeping his father’s secrets from her.

At the repast for their father, Dru lashes out at one of his father’s boys, who says some sh*t about his mother. Monet grabs him in time before he says something crazy. Dru still wants to take on the Russians, but Monet tells him to chill and gives him hope that he will take his father’s place.

Upstairs, Diana is getting ready, and Salim is there. He touches a nerve when he disrespects Lorenzo in his own home, pissing Diana off, and she kicks him out of the house.

Lauren Returns To The Safehouse

After meeting with Riq, Lauren returns home, hoping to reveal to her parents that she is still alive. She wakes up in bed and has flashbacks of her meeting with Riq. She hears the door open downstairs, thinking her parents are home.

Instead, she is disappointed to learn that it was Jenny Sullivan. She tells Lauren that they relocated her parents for safety and that she can’t tell them she is alive.

Jenny asks Lauren about her whereabouts, and she lies, telling Jenny she was at her parent’s house all night. Jenny tells her she has to return to the safe house. Lauren tells her the only way that will happen is if she can talk to Saxe.

Lauren speaks with Saxe, and he plants some seeds of doubt in her when he tells her about Riq’s family and how they groomed him into a murdering drug dealer. Saxe even hits her with a line telling her that her testimony could end all the murders and trouble he is causing.

Riq Reveals To Effie & Brayden He Knows About Lauren

Now that he knows about Lauren, it’s time to address the issue. Before class, he tells Effie that he wants to take her somewhere. She has no idea what’s in store for her.

After a heated class discussion where Riq had to check his classmate for doing too much talking about Lorenzo’s death while Diana was not there, he heads to Weston Holdings to confront Brayden.

Riq puts his hands on Brayden for lying about Lauren. After getting punched a few times, Brayden said he tried to get out of town even though Cane threatened to kill him. When Riq asks Brayden what Cane has to do with it, he tells him that he told him Lauren had them all on a wire.

Effie immediately comes to Riq’s mind, and Brayden then agrees it was her. Riq tells Brayden not to say anything, and he storms off.

After handling Brayden, Riq rents a car to take Effie on a drive. She doesn’t know that he’s driving her to where she thinks Lauren drowned. During the ride, Riq tries to get Effie to admit what she did. Instead, she tells him a story about her mom siding with her abuser and that she is all alone.

When they arrive at the location, Effie is understandably nervous, thinking Riq will kill her, but he only wants answers. Once he gets them from her, he tells her to find her way back and leaves her.

Riq Considers Getting Out of The Game

While visiting Raina’s grave, Big Momma Estelle (Debbi Morgan) shows up to place flowers. She isn’t feeling her grandson, who put her in rehab and sent Tasha and Yaz off, leaving her alone.

She digs into Riq, blaming him for every bad thing that happened to the family and telling him he’s just like his father, which Riq hates to hear.

Big Momma suggests Riq leave and get away from everything, and it seems like he agrees with her idea. After an intense argument, the two share a tender moment.

Riq sets up a plan to meet with his grandmother, but on his way, there is grabbed by Obi and two other goons. They take him to a warehouse and question him because it seems like he is trying to skip town. Riq does convince him that wasn’t the case, and Obi lets him go.

Riq Kicks Brayden & Effie Out of The Business

Riq meets up with Brayden, and he tells him that due to their current circumstance, they have to work together and find a way to get rid of Noma.

Brayden and Effie show up at the warehouse and learn they can no longer enter the building, confirming they are no longer in business.

Effie and Brayden begin arguing, blaming each other for what is happening. Riq meets up with Cane, and he tells them he cut Effie and Brayden out of the building. Cane then confirms that he knew what happened to Lauren, hoping Riq would react.

Cane tells him Noma expects them to sell their drugs, but Riq insists they don’t need Brayden and Effie. He meets with Brayden and hands him his father’s life insurance plan. Cane wants Brayden to wash the money, and Brayden offers to do it through Weston Holdings.

Cane tells him he has to figure out how to get back into the business, and then they can start talking about his father’s money. Brayden converses with Keke (Moriah Brown) about Lorenzo’s life insurance and asks her to help him. She agrees but demands she gets a cut.

Cane also meets up with Effie, who is in the middle of trying to crash the No Cap, All Frap app.

Cane convinces Effie that it would be a bad movie, and he tells her he will slide her product so she can move. He tells her he’s doing this because he feels she shouldn’t be punished for handling business, and he’s looking out for her because she looked out for him with the wire.

Cane has been desperately trying to find a way to connect with Effie. It looks like he’s finally found it.

Riq Gets Back Effie

Riq shows up at Diana’s dorm to ask her a favor. Now that he’s no longer working with Effie, he needs her help to move Noma’s drugs.

Diana doesn’t want to return to the drug game to honor her father’s last wish. She does reveal to Riq that she has to do something with the drugs her father asked her to sell in the store. She also suggests that he should get out of the drug game, something he is considering. Riq says he will give her codes to stash boxes on the roof, and she can hide the drugs up there, which she will do, but she has no idea there are now cameras up there watching that spot.

Diana and Riq still have feelings for each other and begin to kiss, Diana pulls back, but Riq convinces her to keep going now that he is single.

Effie eventually shows up at the dorm room, asking Diana for help. Diana pulls the door back further, revealing Riq sitting on her bed.

Dru Gets His Revenge. The Russians Clap Back

Effie is further disgusted and leaves. Riq gets his revenge on his ex.

Dru goes against his family’s wishes and links up with Gordo to take out the Russians, not knowing it was his boo that killed his father.

The two of them head to the Russian hideout, and they kill the men Dru feels were responsible for his father’s murder. It’s the day of the funeral, and everything is going well.

Cane stops at the casket, removes his father’s chain, and puts it around his neck, signaling a change of power in the family. Dru is watching.

Diana gives the eulogy, and the sons team up and carry the casket out of the church, and everything seems fine.

As soon as the casket is put into the hearse, the Russians pull and start shooting, but thankfully no one gets hurt. Cane and Dru go at each other. Monet tells them to stop and tells Dru he made the right decision in taking out the Russians who killed their father.

When Monet returns home, she is greeted by a ghost of Lorenzo telling her the kids will never forgive her when they find out what she did, and the episode ends.

You can see reactions to the episode below.

