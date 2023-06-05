POPSUGAR Returned To LA For Play/Ground With Special Conversation & Performance By Chlöe [Photos]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

POPSUGAR returned to Los Angeles’ Row DTLA for a special Play/Ground event. Attendees had the “perfect day off” with self-care activations, giveaways and an intimate conversation and performance by special musical guest Chlöe. Read more and check out photos inside.

Last Friday (June 2), POPSUGAR hosted its Play/Ground event in LA. Guests had the opportunity to experience fitness and wellness activities by leading professionals, sampling from its impressive sponsors like Revlon, Ninja Blast and SweeTARTS, and a intimate conversation and performance by Chlöe.

Peloton’s Cody Rigsby sat down with POPSUGAR executive editor Jada Gomez to share hilarious stories including “hard relaunching” his relationship with his boyfriend on social media, talk about his perfect day off, what his superlative would be amongst the Peloton instructors, and his usual morning routine that includes taking a cold shower.

Cody shared the hardships of maintaining self-love while in a relationship.

“Life is hard enough,” Rigsby revealed. “When you combine that with another person and their trauma and their drama, it’s hard. Give yourself grace, give your partner grace. We’re never going to be in the perfect place for anything, let alone love, so we have to let ourselves be a mess sometimes.”

Following Rigsby’s Wake-Up Call, Play/Ground guests felt the burn at the POPSUGAR Fitness Studio with sessions led by A-List trainers including Megan Roup, Katy Schuele Scanlan, Kaleila Jordan and Raneir Pollard.

To end the perfect day off, special musical guest, Chlöe, performed selections from her debut solo album, In Pieces, and sat down with POPSUGAR associate editor Kelsey Garcia to discuss what inspires her musically, accepting her imperfections, her favorite ways to unplug, and how she supports her sister Halle with an Ariel doll.

Chlöe talked about accepting her imperfections.

“I’m not going to lie,” she revealed. “It’s a difficult journey, I’m still on that journey. If I had the magic touch to make all that self-doubt go away, I would’ve applied it to myself. When I’m doing music in the studio, everything disappears. I feel like I’m taking over the world.”

Check out photos from the special event below:

