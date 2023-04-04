Trump in Court: First Look Photos From Trump Arraignment in New York

Donald Trump is being arraigned in a New York courtroom today for charges stemming from hush money he allegedly paid to a porn star actress. He has pleaded not guilty to all 34 criminal charges against him.

Keep scrolling to see the first look photos from inside and outside the courtroom in Manhattan.

Trump, 76, surrendered to authorities earlier today. He is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. The allegation is that Trump paid off former adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to keep her from spilling details about their extramarital affair.

Presiding judge Juan Merchan has declared there to be no media in the courtroom during the proceedings.

While there’s a lot still up in the air, one thing that’s for sure is that Trump will fight the charges, as his team of lawyers has repeatedly said. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, declared in a statement, “One thing I can assure you as I sit here today: There’ll be no guilty plea in this case. That’s one thing I can guarantee you.”

It was reported that a small group of Trump supporters came face to face with some of his detractors outside of the courtroom. ABC 7 in New York reported that some supporters carried signs that read ‘Trump or Death’.

