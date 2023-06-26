Patti LaBelle Powers Through Lyric Mishap During Tina Turner Tribute at the BET Awards

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 BET Awards was an amazing night that celebrated love, legacy, and Black Excellence. As Busta Rhymes was acknowledged with the lifetime achievement award, Patti LaBelle had the opportunity to commemorate Tina Turner as BET scheduled a tribute for the life and legacy of the Queen of Rock and Roll.

Patti LaBelle started off strong with her rendition of Tina Turner’s 1989 anthem “The Best”, Unfortunately LaBelle did not have the lyrics to the song down pact. During her set, she looked toward the teleprompter for help but was unable to see the lyrics in which she sung “whatever I can’t see the words, I don’t know!” As the crowd reacted to her mishap, she shouted back “I’m trying y’all!”

As Patti fumbled the lyrics, Twitter was right there to pick up the pieces, finding the lightheartedness and humor in the innocent mishaps. “BEFORE YALL START ON PATTI… JUST KNOW I FIGHT” media personality Scottie Beam tweeted jokingly, ready to defend the honor of her longtime idol. Although there is strength in numbers, they’re weren’t enough people in the Patti posse to stop the Twitter train from rolling!

Check out social media reactions from Patti LaBelle’s Tina Turner Tribute

