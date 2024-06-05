Listen Live
Desktop banner image

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Celebrates Black Music Month With 25 Music-Centric Movies

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

The Wiz

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty


This week we have a specially curated ‘What To Watch’ film list. As we continue our Black Music Month celebration, this week our watch list is dedicated to the Black music centric movies we love. Check out a list of 25 of our favorite music-centric films inside.

From classic musical films like The Wiz starring iconic talents Diana Ross and Michael Jackson to new biopic movies like Bob Marley: One Love, this week’s film list is filled with musical movies you will adore.

There are a number of scripted films that follow the lives of some of our favorite entertainers like Ray Charles, The Jackson 5, The Clark Sisters and Biggie. There are also films that follow fictional entertainers that most fans wouldn’t believe aren’t real. From Dream Girls to The Five Heartbeats, fans know and love these songs as if they were really on Billboard’s top-charting list.

Whatever genre you desire, there’s something for every fan. From comedy, drama and documentary music centric films, this week’s list has options for the music and film buff in you.

This watch list includes Fighting Temptations, starring Beyoncé and Cuba Gooding, Jr. with fictitious gospel choir hits that light up our lives. Though the film comes with its fair share of drama, it has humor that is sure to entertain the entire family.

We have also included the Oscar award-winning documentary Summer of Soul, which follows the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival celebrating Black history, culture, music, and fashion.

Check out the trailers for our specially curated What To Watch film list celebrating Black Music Month below:

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Celebrates Black Music Month With 25 Music-Centric Movies  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. ‘Dream Girls’

Source:YouTube

2. ‘The Wiz’

Source:YouTube

3. ‘Ray’

Source:YouTube

4. ‘Sparkle’

Source:YouTube

5. ‘The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel’

Source:YouTube

6. ‘Respect’

Source:YouTube

7. ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

Source:YouTube

8. ‘On The Come Up’

Source:YouTube

9. ‘Cadillac Records’

Source:YouTube

10. ‘Idlewild’

Source:YouTube

11. ‘The Fighting Temptations’

Source:YouTube

12. ‘Notorious’

Source:YouTube

13. ‘Summer of Soul’

Source:YouTube

14. ‘Straight Outta Compton’

Source:YouTube

15. ‘Guava Island’

Source:YouTube

16. ‘The Color Purple’

Source:YouTube

17. ‘The Five Heartbeats’

Source:YouTube

18. ‘The Temptations’

Source:YouTube

19. ‘The Jacksons: An American Dream’

Source:YouTube

20. ‘Purple Rain’

Source:YouTube

21. ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’

Source:YouTube

22. ‘Krush Groove’

Source:YouTube

23. ‘Moonwalker’

Source:YouTube

24. ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’

Source:YouTube

25. ‘Hustle & Flow’

Source:YouTube
More From 92Q
Trending
6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

15 items
News

MAGA Trolling: Sexyy Red’s Catching Flack For Her MASA (Make America Sexyy Again) Hat Stage Prop

10 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

92Q's Father's Day Promotion Graphic
Contests

Register For Your Chance To Win The Ultimate Father’s Day Experience! [Details Here]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close