Our Favorite Moments From Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer’s Houston Cookout

Published on June 24, 2024

Photo Time

Source: David Settle / Radio One


Two of the most recognized comedians in the world, Cedric The Entertainer & Anthony Anderson, made a special stop at Bar 5015 on Sunday (June 23). The dynamic duo hosted a Backyard BBQ party for their fans and the community that featured the comedians BBQ Sauces and cooking seasonings from their AC Barbeque line. Over 600 people showed up throughout the duration of the event to enjoy complimentary BBQ cooked by Celebrity Pit Master Joey Victorian with drinks, games and sounds by DJ Aggravated. Houston Legend, Scarface made a surprise appearance to show his support to the duo.

The event was produced by the owner of Bar 5015, Steve Rogers, for his Legends Only series where he produces special events that celebrates the efforts of Legends in entertainment.

1. Ced Cuttin Up

Ced Cuttin Up Source:Radio One

2. Houston Cookout

Houston Cookout Source:Radio One

3. HTown Style

HTown Style Source:Radio One

4. Po it Up

Po it Up Source:Radio One

5. Chillin & Grillin

Chillin & Grillin Source:Radio One

6. Comedy and News Legend

Comedy and News Legend Source:Radio One

7. Who Ready to Eat

Who Ready to Eat Source:Radio One

8. Summer Fun

Summer Fun Source:Radio One

9. License to Grill

License to Grill Source:Radio One

10. Kickback Style

Kickback Style Source:Radio One

11. It’s a Houston Thang

It's a Houston Thang Source:Radio One

12. FaceMob

FaceMob Source:Radio One

13. Sunday Funday

Sunday Funday Source:Radio One

14. Party Vibes

Party Vibes Source:Radio One

15. Let’s Eat

Let's Eat Source:Radio One

16. Fallin off The Vibe

Fallin off The Vibe Source:Radio One

17. Party over Here

Party over Here Source:Radio One

18. Save Some for Us

Save Some for Us Source:Radio One

19. So Damn Good

So Damn Good Source:Radio One

20. Coolin’

Coolin' Source:Radio One

21. Party Kept Goin

Party Kept Goin Source:Radio One

22. Protect the Grill Man at All Costs

Protect the Grill Man at All Costs Source:Radio One

