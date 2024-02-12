Our Favorite Moments & Fan Reactions To Usher’s Electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Performance

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Usher’s electrifying 2024 Super Bowl halftime show proves that, after three decades in music, the Atlanta singer is the undisputed King of R&B. Fans shared their reactions online from his performance, which truly brought the world to the A. Check out our favorite moments from the Usher bowl inside.

Usher gears up for his Past, Present, Future tour this summer off the heels of his Las Vegas residency and one of the most thrilling Super Bowl halftime shows ever. He wowed the audience and fans watching from home with a 13-minute performance for the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show. The R&B crooner shared the stage with longtime artists friends and collaborators Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am., Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris.

The star combined his Southern roots, Vegas residency experience and years skills as one of the greatest performers of our time to set the field ablaze. Usher was accompanied by a live band, Las Vegas showgirls, Jackson State University’s “Sonic Boom of the South” marching band on the field, skilled roller skaters and lots of lights.

Usher started his performance on the field with his hit “Caught Up,” slowly dropping his draped white coat. His showgirls graced the field, shading the singer with blue feathers as he danced his way to the stage.

“We made it! Now, this is for you!” Usher declared.

He performed other hits like “Love in This Club,” “U Got IT Bad,” and “Confessions.” One of the moments that landed in our highlights is when he brings out Keys, who was dressed in a hot, red and sparkly jumpsuit with a matching ruby-red piano. She began with her own song “If I Ain’t Got You.” They segued into their beloved duet, “My Boo,” which ended with Usher’s hands adorned around her waist. Spicy!

H.E.R. also made a surprise appearance to join Usher during his performance of “U Got It Bad” with a beautiful guitar solo. The stage turned into a massive party with Usher’s pop hit “OMG,” which was met with a Lil Jon appearance to his own rager-single, “Turn Down For What.”

Of course, they had to conclude with an Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris hit collaboration with “Yeah!”

It was everything and fans had their countless reactions, which they proudly shared online. Usher really turned the world to the A! He even adjusted his upcoming tour to start with two shows in his hometown, Atlanta. Peace up, A-town down.

Check out our favorite highlights and fan reactions to the Usher Bowl below:

