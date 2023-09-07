NYFW: Lori Harvey, Naomi Campbell And More Serve At Victoria’s Secret’s World Tour 2023 Event

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Victoria’s Secret Has Joined the Fashion Evolution

After a 4-year hiatus, Victoria’s Secret emerged at New York Fashion Week with its World Tour 2023 event. Big names like Naomi Campbell, Loria Harvey, and Doja Cat were on the scene and dressed to the nines while supporting the veteran brand.

NYFW 2023 is heating up! The stars are buzzing around the Big Apple in their finest threads, and thus far, their outfits have been serving. Last night, Victoria’s Secret welcomed an array of celebrities into The Manhattan Center to fashionably walk the pink carpet and enjoy the latest styles the brand offers. A statement about the event read, “Fans of Victoria’s Secret will be introduced to the VS20, a group of 20 creatives from around the world who collaborated with the brand on ensembles for a newly imagined version of its signature runway show.”

In the past, Savage x Fenty has taken over the lingerie portion of NYFW due to their unorthodox styles, diverse models, and size inclusivity. Victoria’s Secret has joined the fashion evolution and now understands how important inclusivity is. After getting wind of the brand’s updates, Lizzo took to her Twitter in March to question whether the lingerie powerhouse changed for inclusivity or money. Victoria’s Secret has since provided a statement on their corporate website stating that integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion “into everything we do is not just the right thing to do – but is critical to driving performance and doing well for our associates, customers, and communities.”

Fast forward to this year’s NYFW, and the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 event had the stars lined up to see what the revamp entails. Jump in below to see the who’s who flexing in their fashion week regalia. Also, check out this event debuting on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 26.

