Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

NY Jets’ Kris Boyd In “Critical Condition” After Being Shot Outside NYC Restaurant

Published on November 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
New York Jets Training Camp

Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

The New York Jets’ nightmarish season has only gotten worse.

Cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in Manhattan on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, reports The New York Post.

Police say he and his friends were hanging out outside of the trendy nightlife spot Sei Less when there was a dispute with another party that ended with two shots being fired. It’s unknown if he was the intended target, but Boyd was shot in the abdomen, and the gunman fled in a BMW X8 SUV, and a Mercedes-Benz Maybach followed.

Meanwhile, Boyd was in and out of consciousness before he was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, with ESPN saying he’s in “critical but stable condition.”

 

NYPD Crime Stoppers released a statement on their social media accounts with photos of the alleged shooter, saying “an unidentified individual discharged a firearm, striking a 29-year-old male victim in the abdomen. The unidentified individual fled the location on foot, traveling eastbound on West 38 Street to parts unknown.”

He’s still at large, and the official statement describes the assailant as “male, medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag.”

The Jets have only said that they’re “aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd,” but a representative says they “have no further comment at this time.”

His teammates have begun speaking out in support of their fellow Jet pulling through, including linebacker Jermaine Johnson.

“Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety,” Johnson posted to X. “Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen.”

Boyd has only been with Gang Green this season after signing a one-year, $1.3 million deal during the offseason. However, he hasn’t played at all after a season-ending shoulder injury during the preseason. Boyd played defensive back for the Texas Longhorns for four years before he was selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings. Then he moved to the Arizona Cardinals, hometown Houston Texans, and eventually made his way up to New York.

See social media reactions below.

NY Jets’ Kris Boyd In “Critical Condition” After Being Shot Outside NYC Restaurant was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

More from 92 Q
More From 92Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

X - Vine - Photo Illustration
Entertainment

Vine Is Back: diVine Launches With 100,000 Classic Loops Restored

Local

Baltimore Gets First Bite of Chick-fil-A’s New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Local

Justin Tucker Reinstated After 10-Game Suspension

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official
Rap Attack

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close