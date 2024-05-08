Nobody Wins When The Family Feuds: Future & Gunna Carry On The Rap Beef Ahead Of Their Separate Releases

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The rap beef continues with new artists sharing a few words online today (May 8). Future and Gunna are both releasing albums this Friday (May 10), and they weren’t hesitant about exchanging words on social media. In lieu of the violence that has ensued from the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battles, fans are not reacting well to another feud between their favorites in Hip Hop.

Gunna is set to release his new album One Of Wun this Friday. As fans eagerly await the project, Future interjected with a mixtape he plans to release on Friday as well. The Atlanta rappers will now face off in a battle of the charts, which Gunna may not have been prepared for.

However, they were equipped to take subliminal shots at one another on X (formerly known as Twitter). Future sent out the first message saying, “F*ck yo album sh*t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE.” Gunna appeared to have responded ont he platform by sharing, “fuc what these boys talking bout.”

Check out their not-so direct exchange below:

Some fans are choosing sides. While others don’t want to see their favorites fighting on the timeline. Whatever the feeling, this year has been exciting for rap fans invested in the many rap feuds. Who’s next?

Be sure to check out Gunna’s album and Future’s mixtape this Friday, May 10.

Check out our favorite fan reactions below:

