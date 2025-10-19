Listen Live
Pop Culture

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good

Published on October 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

It’s head-scratching, we know, but Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings platform has somehow devolved into a beef between NLE Choppa and Jonathan Majors.

It started when the roundtable —alongside KevOnStage and Ray J— spoke about faith, and NLE took issue with the Bible because he believes the Bible praises God more than Jesus Christ.

“If we are men made in the likeness, Jesus is our brother,” he said. “Why would I drop down and praise my brother instead of praising my father? And that goes back to honoring your parents.”

Majors disagrees with NLE, but rather than presenting a point, he said, “Have you read the Bible? I would say, read it again.”

The conversation ended there, but NLE continued with more subtle shots on Instagram, like posting Bible verses captioned with the words “READ IT AGAIN.”

But fans were still left wondering if there was some underlying issue between the rapper and actor, and during an interview with TMZ, NLE concluded that it’s got something to do with Majors’ wife, Meagan Good.

 “I feel like it’s not an issue with Majors,” NLE told TMZ. “I never had one. I do feel like it was tension going into the interview on his behalf because I’ve publicly said things — complimenting Meagan Good about her looks.”

Still, NLE says he respects the newlyweds.

“So, like, during the interview, it was certain moments to where I just felt like he kept trying to use the Meagan thing to like…You know how people, as kids, people will wave stuff in your face, like, ‘Aye, I got this, you ain’t got that,” NLE continued. “But it wasn’t even that. I respect whatever union y’all have.”

Now that NLE has seemingly put the short-lived beef to rest, see how social media is reacting.

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

More from 92 Q
More From 92Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

Candles
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close