Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]

Nicki Minaj had to make her presence known at this year’s Trinidad Carnival. Calling all Barbz…the queen is OUTSIDE! 2020 Trinidad Carnival was the last Nicki sighting in her home country. The Young Money superstar rocked a beautiful purple & blue dress in her last carnival. With 2023 just beginning, Nicki hit us with her first verse of the year on ‘Shake The Place Remix‘ With Machel Montano & Destra.

Now that the queen blessed us with new music…it’s time for new screensavers! Check out some pictures and videos of our queen actin’ up below.

