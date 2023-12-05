New ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Trailer Highlights The Iconic Reggae Artist Changing From Messenger To The Message

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The latest trailer for the Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard) directed film opens up with a tender moment between Bob Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir), his wife Rita (Lashana Lynch), and his children as he sings “Redemption Song” to them while sitting around a fire.

A tearful Rita asks him, “When you write dat?” Marley responds, “All my life,” leading us into the nearly three-minute powerful trailer.

From there, the tune changes to “Could You Be Loved,” we see the man who became a beloved figure in his homeland of Jamaica as crowds gather to hear him, backed by the Wailers, perform songs that not only moved feet but also provided powerful messages.

The trailer highlights that much as we see how Marley’s songs united people not only in Jamaica but around the world and, in the same breath, almost led to his death as the film will touch on the December 3, 1976 assassination attempt in his home just two days before a concert.

The assassination attempt on him and his family didn’t deter him, and he pushes as his song “Three Little Birds” plays with Rita, saying, “The messenger has to become the message,” and that’s precisely what he did.

The Marley Family Helped Make This Film A Reality

The film, which “celebrates the life and music” of Bob Marley, arrives on February 14, 2024, and also stars James Norton, Tosin Cole, Umi Myers, Anthony Welsh, Nia Ashi, Aston Barrett Jr., Anna-Sharé Blake, Gawaine “J-Summa” Campbell, Naomi Cowan, Alexx A-Game, Michael Gandolfini, Quan-Dajai Henriques, David Kerr, Hector Roots Lewis, Abijah “Naki Wailer” Livingston, Nadine Marshall, Sheldon Shepherd, Andrae Simpson, Stefan A.D Wade.

The Marley family, including his wife Rita Marley, son Ziggy Marley, and daughter Cedella Marley, are a part of the film’s development.

Step into the trailer, new images, and posters from the film below.

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures / Bob Marley: One Love

