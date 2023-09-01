National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month: 10 Metabolism-Boosting Foods to Aid Weight Loss

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness month. This awareness month allows families to take a deeper dive into the cause of childhood obesity and what can be done to prevent it. Children who endure obesity and a young age tend to continue the same eating patterns which could lead to adverse health effects as the child grows into adulthood and into their later years.

Childhood obesity can lead to various amount of medical problems, such as type II diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, liver and heart disease, and even orthopedic problems.

Some risk factors that come into play that could have an effect on a child’s weight include their diet, exercise (or lack thereof), family history, psychological factors and socioeconomic factors.

If a child’s diet consists of high-calories meals, extremely sugary snacks and drinks with little to no exercise, this could lead to a rapid increase in weight. Family history is a huge determining factor of your health as you are genetically predisposed to certain conditions based on your lineage.

Psychological factors come into play when a child is wanting to consume food to deal with problems, cope with emotions, and even out of boredom. It’s important to teach our children that the food we can has a serious impact on what and how we feel. Lastly, most children suffer from obesity due to socioeconomic factors, such as food insecurity. Limited resources in a child’s household could cause them to suffer from food insecurity. Not knowing where your next meal come from could entice you to eat as much as you can everytime the opportunity presents itself.

Check out 10 healthy options that help boost metabolism below!

As we approach back to school season, our RNBPhilly staff has curated a list metabolism boosting foods that you can pack your child for lunch to combat childhood obesity.

