MothersDay: Check Out Our 2024 Mother’s Day Cocktail & Drinks Roundup

The mad rush for gifts and the like for Mother’s Day should mostly be behind some of us, and shame on you if you haven’t handled that business (just kidding). If the mother in your life is into sipping on her special day, then we have just the Mother’s Day cocktail and drinks roundup for you.
Breaking the wall a bit, I didn’t grow up in a household of people who enjoyed drinking. My mother has the equivalent of four wine coolers per year around her birthday even though she loves how cocktails look. So while I won’t be able to whip up one of the beauties I have listed below, I do hope one day she’ll allow me to craft something in her honor.
Back to the roundup, we’ve got some brands here that have been featured in past roundups and some mighty impressive cocktails exist in this list. We also have some new entries to the Spirit.Ed pages and we hope that you find a new favorite.
Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate the ones who bring life into the world or help nurture and support the lives of others. This goes for our sisters, aunts, cousins, and close family friends. Cheers to all the mothers in the world and enjoy your special day.
Check out the collection of cocktails and drinks below.
1. Bourbon RenewalSource:Angel's Envy
Ingredients:
2 oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels
3/4 oz Fresh lemon juice
1/2 oz Crème de cassis®
1/2 oz 1:1 simple syrup
1 dash Angostura® bitters
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a highball glass and serve over crushed ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge.
2. Delaware’s BountySource:George Dickel
Ingredients:
1.5 oz George Dickel Bourbon
0.75 oz Peach Syrup
1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Steps:
Shake and fine strain into coupe glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon.
3. Expresso MartiniSource:Captain Morgan
Ingredients:
1.1.5 oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
0.5 oz Mr. Black
1.5 oz Espresso
¼ oz. Simple Syrup
Steps:
Add Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Mr. Black, Simple Syrup, and Espresso to a shaker. Add Ice and shake. Double Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with espresso powder with Captain Morgan stencil.
*Optional: add the same ingredients into a blender with ice and blend
4. Fly WinesSource:Fly Wines
Founded by Stephanie Franklin in 2023, Fly Wines is a monthly wine subscription service aimed at educating the curious and spotlighting wineries who deserve some shine.
Learn more here.
5. Italian Spritz by Josh CellarsSource:Josh Cellars
Ingredients:
Josh Cellars Prosecco
Aperol
Soda Water
Orange (for garnish)
Directions:
In a wine glass, combine 3 parts of Josh Cellars Prosecco, 2 parts Aperol and a dash of soda water. Garnish with an orange slice.
6. Lone River Blackberry Ranch WaterSource:Lone River
Founded by Katie Beal Brown, Lone River Ranch Water is a line of RTD canned cocktails featuring the Texas classic, Ranch Water, in various crushable flavors.
Learn more here.
7. Mayan MuleSource:Milagro
Ingredients:
2 Parts Milagro Reposado
1/2 Part Fresh Lime Juice
2 Dashes Angostura® Bitters
3 Parts Ginger Beer
Lime Wheel
Mint Sprig
Method: Pour all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice. Stir and garnish with mint sprig and a lime wheel. Enjoy a brighter twist on the classic mule with Milagro’s Mayan Mule.
8. MomtiniSource:Nolly Prat/Bombay
Ingredients:
1/2 oz St-Germain
1 oz Nolly Prat Dry Vermouth
1 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
1 Green Olive
Method: Add ice into a mixing glass. Pour in all of the ingredients. Stir until perfectly diluted and chilled. Pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a green olive.
9. Mother MojitoSource:Bacardi
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Bacardí Lime Flavored Rum
4 oz Bacardí Lime & Soda Real Rum Cocktail
10 Blueberries
6 Mint Leaves
Lime
Mint Sprig
Method: Muddle blueberries in a highball glass then add the mint and gently press to release the oil. Add crushed ice and BACARDI lime flavored Rum and stir to incorporate. Top with BACARDI Lime & Soda Real Rum cocktail and more crushed ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and a mint sprig.
10. Pineapple MartiniSource:Smirnoff
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Smirnoff Pineapple
1.5 oz pineapple juice
0.5 oz fresh lime juice
0.25 oz simple syrup
Lime wheel
Steps:
Add Smirnoff Pineapple, pineapple juice, lime juice, and simple syrup to a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
11. Roe HighballSource:Roe & Co
Ingredients:
50 ml Roe & Co
Top with good soda or Tonic (if you have a sweet tooth)
Steps:
Add all ingredients to a highball glass and fill with ice. Stir briefly. Garnish with a slice of fresh grapefruit.
12. Royal RoseSource:Crown Royal
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe
0.5 fresh lemon juice
0.5 simple syrup
0.5 sparkling rosé
Steps:
In a shaker with ice, add Crown Royal, lemon juice, simple syrup, and sparkling rosé. Shake and strain into a couple glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
13. Silver Bullet ShotSource:Hpnotiq
INGREDIENTS:
1 OZ. HPNOTIQ
1 OZ. PREMIUM BLANCO TEQUILA
DIRECTIONS:
CHILL INGREDIENTS AND LAYER IN A SHOT GLASS.
14. Spritz RoyaleSource:Hendrick's
Ingredients:
1 1/2 parts HENDRICK’S GIN GRAND CABARET
1/2 part Cranberry
3/4 part Fresh Lemon
3/4 part Simple Syrup
Top with Champagne
3 Cucumber Rounds & Orange Twist to Garnish
Method: Combine ingredients in a wine glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling wine and stir gently. Garnish with cucumber rounds and an orange twist.
15. The 1700Source:Jeptha Creed
2oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Bourbon
¼ oz Absinthe
½ oz Luxardo Cherry Juice,
1 Egg White,
½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice,
Garnish with Nutmeg
16. The MatriarchSource:Santa Teresa 1796
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796
.75 oz Martini Bitter
1 oz Pineapple Juice
.5 oz Lime Juice
.25 oz Simple Syrup
Method: Add all ingredients in shaken tin, add ice, shake and strain over glassware.
17. The Rose SpritzSource:Gran Coramino
1.5 oz Gran Coramino Cristalino
.5 oz Pomegranate Juice
.5 oz Lime juice
.5 oz Agave
3 drops Rose water
Sparkling Rosé
Rose petal garnish (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker except the Sparkling Rosé. Strain into a coupe and top with Sparkling Rosé. Garnish with a rose petal.
To see the brand’s founder, Kevin Hart, mixing this up, click here.
18. Tropical MicheladaSource:Clamato
Ingredients:
Fine sugar (for glass rimming)
1 small bottle beer (about 7 oz.)
4 oz. your favorite Clamato®
2 oz. orange juice
Orange twist for garnish
Lime Ice
Directions:
Run lime across rim of mug. Dip mug in fine sugar to coat evenly. Add ice. Add orange juice and Clamato. Fill mug halfway. Add beer bottle by quickly turning over into mug. Garnish with orange twist.
