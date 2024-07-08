Missy Elliott Kicks Off Out of This World Tour With Sold Out Show & Free Dance Challenge Announcement

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

On July 4, global superstar and music pioneer Missy Elliott made her historic debut headline tour, Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience. The sold-out show took place in Vancouver and has been named a must-see tour by various publications. Read more about the impressive tour and an upcoming open-to-the-public dance challenge Missy’s hosting in Los Angeles.

Missy started her 30 city tour in Vancouver to a sold-out crowd. The launch set an electrifying tone for the remaining dates across the countyr. Before the award-winning talent graced the stage, DJ Navarris made sure fans were hype. Following his set, there were back-to-back high-octane sets from Missy’s friends like mega producer Timbaland, multi-platinum selling superstar Ciara and legendary hip hop artist Busta Rhymes.

The show is a full on Missy production boasting an impressive ensemble of 25 dancers including ballerinas and a tap dancer. Each performance is interwoven and elevated by intergalactic set themes, state-of-the-art visuals, and cutting-edge illuminations. Elliott shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the tour to her personal Instagram account on July 5 after the first show.

Missy shared her extensive iconic catalog that spans three decades. She starts the set with “Throw It Back,” and supercharged the packed house with fan favorites like “Sock It 2 Me,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “Hot Boyz,” before wrapping on a high note with “Ching-A-Ling,” “Bring the Pain,” and “Work It.”

Dressed in custom designs from longtime friend, celebrity super-stylist, and 2024 NAACP Image Awards Fashion Vanguard Award recipient June Ambrose, Elliott has countless costume changes throughout the show, from a blinged-out astronaut suit to an exclusive all-black latex style ensemble and unique outfits inspired by graffiti art.

Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience is produced by Live Nation in association with Mona Scott-Young, Elliott’s longtime manager and CEO of Monami Entertainment, and represented by Seth Shomes through Day After Day Productions (DADP).

Hosted in partnership with The Music Center and Gloria Molina Grand Park, Elliott is further celebrating her upcoming back-to-back headline dates at Crypto.com Arena (July 11 and July 12) with MISSY ELLIOTT PRESENTS PARTY ON THE PLAZA: AN OUT OF THIS WORLD EXPERIENCE. Held on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, the FREE event on July 10 is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. PST. Encouraging everyone to participate in the OUT OF THIS WORLD Dance Challenge (see here) and tag her on their video posts (learn the dance), Elliott will join fans in person for a cosmic dance party featuring live DJs and her tour dancers who will lead the Dance Challenge, plus a special spectacular surprise that will have all eyes on the sky! Fans can RSVP here.

Be sure to check out more information about the tour on Missy’s website here.

OUT OF THIS WORLD — THE MISSY ELLIOTT EXPERIENCE TOUR 2024 UPCOMING DATES:

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena SOLD OUT!

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Friday, July 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sunday, July 28 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Tuesday, July 30 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Wednesday, August 14 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, August 20 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Friday, August 23 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Check out photos from Missy’s first tour stop below:

Missy Elliott Kicks Off Out of This World Tour With Sold Out Show & Free Dance Challenge Announcement was originally published on globalgrind.com