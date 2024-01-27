Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts

The photo above of Wendy Williams, captured in NYC by veteran celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez, was taken around this time last year and showed the once-in-demand media maven in good spirits following a very tumultuous and trying few years prior. However, this February 2023 photo proved to be one of the last public appearances to-date by the former daytime TV queen. Since then, fans and those simply concerned with her whereabouts have only been updated via a small handful of unverified sources, talking heads in the media and, ironically enough, rumor reports in the news.
It appears we’ve now received the latest life update on Wendy Williams, and first of 2024, by way of fellow veteran radio personality, Miss Jones, who says her industry colleague has packed up and moved to Florida to be with family.
RELATED: Battle Of The Daytime Divas: Sherri Shepherd Responds To Wendy Williams Shade
Speaking via her new internet radio platform, Miss Jones said that she was told by the doorman at Wendy’s old New York apartment building that she was “a couple of months late” with her attempted wellness check-in. “Did they sell the unit? Is it on the market?” Jonesy says of her initial reaction to the shocking revelation, going on to add, “They said, ‘Well, you know what happened: she was getting better, she was coming around and then she started getting sick again. Because her family’s in Florida, and people were coming in her circle that they weren’t familiar with — like, they couldn’t get access to her when they wanted — they moved her down to Florida.”
Thankfully, its alleged that she’s currently in the Sunshine State “recuperating” with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. Although she had major plans on the docket for a potential new talk show on a different network, a web-based podcast platform, co-hosting appearances on The View and even some unfiltered ‘adult fun’ in terms of life after The Wendy Williams Show, we’re just glad to hear that she’s at least in the presence of family and hopefully working diligently to improve her health status.
Prayers up, double-W!
Take a look below at some of the many “where in the world is Wendy Williams” responses posted recently on social media that prove the world is still (im)patiently awaiting her comeback:
- Wendy Williams Allegedly Opens Secret Bank Account
- Wendy Williams Drops Podcast Teaser
- Its Official: “The Wendy Williams Show” To Be Replaced By New Sherri Shepherd Talk Show
The post Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts appeared first on Black America Web.
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Bitch somebody get Wendy Williams a mf podcast microphone or SOMETHIN Not she done Avatar Aang “when the world him most he vanished” 😭
via @ItsRezForMe
2. you ever wake up and just miss wendy williams? 😩
via @Jayaasad_
3. WENDY WILLIAMS WE SPEAK YOUR NAME RISE UP AND TAKE YOUR PLACE
via @AshGotThis
4. WENDY WILLIAMS WHERE ARE YOU WHEN WE NEED YOU MOST???!!!!
via @MissEvaStyles
5. Y’all complained so much about Wendy Williams, only to be asking where she at every other week 🙄.
via @ruthyvbz
6. If Wendy Williams was to EVER come back, we would need 5 hours of “Hot Topics” for the first day back!
via @LITTYLOHAN
7. Wendy Williams pls get back in your chair PLEASE
via @lvrgirldesi
8. I miss Wendy Williams please someone say she’s okay
via @dontcaIImyname
9. Wendy Williams would be on top of the world right now 😭 Katt, Meg, Nicki.. what’s next?
via @chassity_maxx
10. FIND WENDY WILLIAMS
via @s1ut4hook