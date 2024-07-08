Marvel Studios Celebrates ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Upcoming Release With Global Fan Tour [Gallery]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel Studios held several events over the weekend for its upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackson and Emma Corrin. Check out photos from Berlin, Germany and get more information about the next stop in the campaign’s global tour

Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine is set to release July 26 in theaters. The film follows Wolverine (Jackson), who is s recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool (Reynolds). They team up to defeat a mutual enemy. The film stars Jackson, Reynolds, Corrin, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildbrand, Jennifer Garner and more.

The stars are on a run with Marvel across the country for a series of fan events. They started the campaign’s global tour over the weekend in Berlin with stars Reynolds, Jackman and Corrin, director Shawn Levy and executive producer Wendy Jacobson on hand to greet enthusiastic fans for the events.

The events included a press conference on Saturday at Soho House and a red-and-yellow-carpet fan event and photocall at the Uber Platz. On Saturday, the stars and filmmakers also had the opportunity to attend the 2024 UEFA European Football Championships quarter-final soccer match between Netherlands and Turkey held at Berlin’s Olympiastadion and were pitch side when the game began. Deadpool also made an appearance towards the end of the game, stealing the ball, which was later gifted to a lucky fan at the fan event.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is set to deliver the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26.

Check out photos from their stop in Berlin below:

Marvel Studios Celebrates ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Upcoming Release With Global Fan Tour [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com