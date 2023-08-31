92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s only right that Method Man has earned a spot on the cover of Cassius’ new September cover — considering we ARE celebrating fifty years of hip hop this year!

Inside his cover story, Meth, born Clifford Smith, is captured rocking some stylish Fall fashions in stunning photos shot by J.D. Barnes. The insightful interview features Meth’s thoughts on his acting evolution and his interest in stepping into a Marvel role. He also discusses aging gracefully, staying in shape and style, all in all offering a very complete vision of how he’s continued to keep audiences enthralled.

We broke down some of our favorite insights from the Staten Island star for your reading pleasure. Make sure to check them out and tell us — what are your favorite Method Man moments in music, television and film?

Read the full story HERE

M-E-T-H-O-D Man! The Cassius Cover King Shares His Journey From WuTang To STARZ was originally published on globalgrind.com