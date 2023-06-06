LOL: All the Times President Joe Biden Has Publicly Tripped or Fell

President Joe Biden is 80 years old, and like anyone his age, many experience occasional balance or mobility challenges, it’s understood. However, it’s rare we get to see a President stumble as many times as Biden has.
These are just the public falls, not including all the times he probably bumps his pinky toe around the White House.
Oh man, here we go:
1.
Lets start with a compilation!
2.
Biden bumping his head lol!
3.
Biden falling up the stairs of Air Force 1!
4.
Biden falling off his bike!
5.
Biden tripping during a New York speech!
6.
Biden tripping down steps in Japan!
7.
Biden struggling to put his jacket on. I just had to throw this one in!