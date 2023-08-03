Lizzo Releases Statement As Harassment Lawsuit Looms, X Users React

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo is currently targeted in sexual harassment lawsuit brought by three former background dancers who also allege that the singer created a hostile working environment. As fans online continue to express their shock and dismay, Lizzo released a statement that had some users on the X platform offering their takes.

Lizzo, 35, took to her Notes app to issue the statement as the news of the lawsuit brought by Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez continues to loom overhead. Using the statement to decry the claims made by the dance trio, Lizzo framed their accusations as “outrageous.”

The full statement can be read below:

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publically admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

Williams, Davis, and Rodriguez say in their civil lawsuit filing in Los Angeles court that the singer allegedly attempted to force them to touch nude dancers at an Amsterdam club while another dancer claimed that she was fat-shamed ahead of being fired from the troupe. Williams and Davis were contestants in a reality series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Prime Video. The show was a competition to join Lizzo’s dance troupe as a touring dancer.

The lawsuit targets Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) some reactions questioned how Lizzo’s statement was delivered while others felt it fell short of addressing the claims. We’ve got a handful of reactions from all sides below.

