Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion have been chosen to headline the upcoming star-studded Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana. The dates for the festival are Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 3.
Meg is still returning to form as a superstar in the spotlight following her highly publicized legal proceedings with rapper Tory Lanez, and healing Essence Fest is just one of many performances she has scheduled over the summer. Hill, in honor and recognition of the 25 years it’s been since she dropped The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, will be performing the entire album at the festival.
For more details on the Essence Festival of Culture from their website, [click here].
Keep scrolling to see who else you can see at the country’s largest celebration of African-American culture and music!
Lauryn Hill & Megan Thee Stallion Headline Essence Festival 2023 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. Lauryn HillSource:Getty
Ms. Lauryn Hill, the legend, will headline the Essence Festival of Culture. She’ll be performing the entirety of her classic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
2. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Hotties rejoice! Meg is back in the spotlight and will co-headline the historic event with Lauryn Hill.
3. Jermaine DupriSource:Getty
Jermaine Dupri and Doug E Fresh (and special friends!) have joined forces to put on a special celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop!
4. Doug E FreshSource:Getty
Jermaine Dupri and Doug E Fresh (and special friends!) have joined forces to put on a special celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop!
5. Deon ColeSource:Getty
Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!
6. Affion CrockettSource:Getty
Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!
7. Spice AdamsSource:Getty
Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!
8. Janelle JamesSource:Getty
Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!
9. DJ Clark KentSource:Getty
The guest DJs at Essence Festival 2023 include DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella!
10. Kid CapriSource:Getty
The guest DJs at Essence Festival 2023 include DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella!
11. SpinderellaSource:Getty
The guest DJs at Essence Festival 2023 include DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella!
12. WizKidSource:Getty
Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!
13. MonicaSource:Getty
Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!
14. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!
15. Kizz DanielSource:Getty
Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!