Klay Thompson Fires Back At “Disgusting And Disturbing” Ex-NBA Stars’ Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

Published on November 13, 2025

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

Source: Alex Goodlett / Getty

Over the last year, Klay Thompson has been going through a lot of change.

From leaving the only NBA team he’s called home with the Golden State Warriors to joining the Dallas Mavericks and being in a new, very public relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. And now his public and personal lives are intertwined, as former NBA player Jason Williams blames Megan for Thompson’s numbers falling off a cliff.

Williams, better known as White Chocolate, made his statements on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast, which he cohosts with fellow former NBA player Patrick Beverley.

“I’m from West Virginia, man. I’ve been taught a lot by some old folks, some old white folks,” Williams said. “It only takes one p-ssy to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is.” 

He steps back a bit from his bold claim, ending the statement with, “I ain’t saying that’s what it is, but that might be what it is.” 

Thompson was upset with the conversation and left a scathing Instagram comment.

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p***y’ is so disgusting and disturbing,” Thompson wrote. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? @patbev21 Do better, fellas. Very disappointing.”

Williams does have a point about Thompson’s stats, since he’s averaging a career-low 32% from the field and 28.9% from three. The season is still young for the 3-9 Dallas Mavericks, but averaging 8.5 points isn’t typical for someone who once earned the nickname of a Splash Brother for his sharp shooting ability.

But it’s hard to blame Meg for his on-court performance when the locker room is in disarray due to an unhealthy Anthony Davis, who’s fighting “chunky” allegations, Kyrie Irving out for the year as he rehabs his ACL, and managing the development of star rookie Cooper Flagg.

And now, can we forget the trainwreck of now-fired GM Nico Harrison committing what fans have called the worst trade in NBA history when he traded away Luka Doncic, who was the reason Thompson took a pay cut and signed with the Mavs in the first place.

See how social media is reacting to Williams’ opinions below.

Klay Thompson Fires Back At “Disgusting And Disturbing” Ex-NBA Stars’ Comments About Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on cassiuslife.com

