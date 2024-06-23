Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar Films “Not Like Us” Video In Compton & Watts, X Celebrates Cultural Moment

Published on June 23, 2024

Orange County Register Archive

Kendrick Lamar rocked what many call the best hip-hop concert of the year, and the good vibes kept flowing while filming the “Not Like Us” video in his hometown of Compton this weekend. Via social media, many were able to witness some behind-the-scenes footage featuring Kendrick Lamar in Hub City basking in the glow that carried over from The Pop Out concert.

The momentum that Kendrick Lamar managed to create on the heels of engaging in a war of words with Drake culminated in his hitting the top of the charts with “Not Like Us,” a fiery diss track produced by Mustard and has been fodder for memes, reels, and more.

At last week’s The Pop Out concert in Inglewood, Calif. on Juneteenth, K-Dot brought together several West Coast acts, including his former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates in ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock, proving there was no love lost between them.

Further, other mainstays of the greater Los Angeles region were present at the Kia Forum in YG, DJ Hed, Tommy The Clown, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. There were also images of Dot speaking with his former label boss, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, and TDE’s president Punch.

It was rumored that a video for “Not Like Us” would be shot in Compton over the weekend and now we’ve gotten plenty of footage and reactions online to suggest that all has been confirmed on X, formerly Twitter. The film crew took shots of famous Compton locations such as Tam’s Burgers along with other prime spots.

We’ve got reactions listed below.

