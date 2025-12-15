The Man Behind The Mane: How Kellon Deryck Made Megan Thee Stallion’s Courtroom Hair A Moment

Hear ye, hear ye, style court is now in session, and Megan Thee Stallion has been found guilty of slaying her viral litigation looks. Her accomplice? None other than hair architect Kellon Deryck, a wig wizard whose long Hollywood clientele list includes the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Tems, Keri Hilson, and Missy Elliott. With so many culturally significant career highs in Deryck’s portfolio, that include conjuring signature Met-Gala red-carpet ponytails or Vogue feature-story looks for the modern “it” girl, the highly sought-after hair stylist told HelloBeautiful that crafting Megan’s case-winning mane was his “proudest moment yet.”

“It wasn’t just fashion, it was storytelling,” Deryck told HB. “Every look represented resilience, evolution, and control of the narrative.”

Born in Boston, Deryck told HB that his Atlanta-based career started with curiosity. As a child, Deryck would quietly observe the style transformations of the Black women in his own family, whether they were “off to church, heading to parties, or celebrating milestones.” Deryck said these moments sharpened his eye for timeless style and taught him that “hair isn’t vanity; it’s language.” On screen, Deryck said he was captivated “by old-school Black glamour,” noting Diana Ross, Diahann Carroll, and Dorothy Dandridge as some of his muses. Deryck said he mixes modern flavor with “vintage influence” in the work he creates today.

In the humble, early days of his career, Deryck swept floors and assisted stylists as a shampooist at shops. Now, he is running one of the most in-demand hair salons in America’s Black Mecca while balancing life as an entrepreneur slash hair artist, who sometimes has 2:00 A.M. call times for early morning court appearances. Deryck described his prep routine for Meg’s courtroom style marathon with the steely focus of an athlete.

“For me, hairstyling is both discipline and artistry, so preparation starts long before the call time,” Deryck said. His self-care ritual includes early bed times, hydration, light, relaxing scents, and silence. “No music, no phone — just intention-setting,” he said.

The night before, Deryck said he spends time visualizing the looks in his mind “like a director visualizing scenes.” It’s as if he is peering into the future, a hair “Neo” of sorts, witnessing the final look before it materializes.

“I don’t just want hair that looks good; I want hair that tells a story. I treat hair like sculpture — patient, precise, shaped with purpose,” he said.

Deryck took HB behind the scenes of Meg’s iconic case-winning hair styles and the inspiration behind each look.

