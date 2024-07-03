Listen Live
Reality TV

KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Dead At 42

Published on July 3, 2024

reality star KeKe Jabbar from 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

Source: KEKE JABBAR / Instagram

It is with deep sorrow that the entertainment world mourns the loss of beloved reality star KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’.

KeKe Jabbar, known for her role on the hit series, has reportedly passed away at the age of 42.

Social media personality Marcella Speaks announced Jabbar’s death on Tuesday after she was given a statement from Jabbar’s family.

Marcella read the family’s statement during a YouTube live stream and shared that Jabbar died “peacefully at home surrounded in love.” The cause of death was not revealed.

RELATED | Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Statement read:

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family,”

Jabbar’s cousin and reality TV costar, LaTisha Scott also confirmed the news requesting RESPECT and PRIVACY amid the news.

KeKe Jabbar’s presence on OWN’s popular series brought joy and entertainment to many viewers. Her talent and charisma will be remembered by those who knew her both on and off-screen.

Our thoughts are with KeKe Jabbar’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time as they navigate this loss.

Check out the video from Marcella Speaks below and see some reactions.

