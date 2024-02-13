92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Thankfully, the latter led to the rapper speaking out about the recent success of his Yeezy clothing brand, thanks to some Super Bowl LVIII marketing. If you’re wondering how you missed a West cameo in one of the many commercials Sunday night, it’s because it only aired in certain markets.

Plus, it wasn’t consistent with the kind of production that the costly spots usually take. Ye’s known for doing things his own way, so he ditched the glitzy 4K shots for a bare-bones, dimly lit selfie video.

He literally filmed himself riding around in the back of a car, instructing fans how to cop the latest Yeezy gear.

“Hey y’all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial,” he said. “And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually — we didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial. But the idea is I want you to go to yeezy.com.”

A quick visit to the site displays a bunch of gear like his YZY Pod shoes, graphic tees, rompers, body suits, Vultures merchandise and its vinyl. Everything is available for just $20 per item, save for the vinyl, which will run you $40.

According to TMZ, Ye dropped a staggering $7 million on the ad, but it turned out to be a great investment.

Since then, he’s posted a text message to his Instagram stories revealing that he sold nearly half a million units, with more than half coming from the sock-like YZY pod shoes. After some quick maths, that means Ye’s total sales grossed $19.3 million.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3QcEh7JuSx/?hl=en

The text thread also revealed that the Vultures album is topping the charts in 100 countries.

“The people have spoken Yeezy.com,” a happy Ye captioned the post, proving that people are still willing to purchase products he designed despite his affinity for constant controversy.

See how social media’s reacting to Ye’s latest money-making move below.

Kanye West Claims His Bizarre Selfie Video Super Bowl Ad Made Him Over $19M, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com