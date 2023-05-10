Judge Denies Tory Lanez’s Motion For A New Trial, Twitter Does All The Celebrating For Megan Thee Stallion On Her Behalf

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez’s desperate last-ditch effort to avoid significant jail time has crashed and burned.

Spotted on the Huffington Post, Yosemite Sam, aka Tory Lanez, will not be getting a new trial, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office shared with the website.

Judge David Herriford, who Lanez would hope side with him, said, “The court finds no error, prosecutorial misconduct or newly discovered evidence,” adding “motion denied,’ local news affiliate FOX News LA reports.

“In the end, the jury believed the prosecution’s case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Herriford said, according to legal affairs journalist Meghan Cunniff.

Herriford’s decision comes after weeks of hearings listening to Tory Lanez’s attorneys, whom he hired after the first Megan Thee Stallion shooing trial, tried to make the case on behalf of their client that a new trial.

Lanez even tried to appear to Herriford being a Black man telling him, “Please don’t ruin my life,” the “Say It” crafter begged Herriford in front of the court at a Monday hearing, adding to his struggle pleas, “I could be your brother.”

Welp, Herriford was not buying what Lanez was selling since he suddenly hopped on the “protect Black men” wave when his freedom was on the line.

In a NewsOne report, an old Tory Lanez tweet is gaining traction because he didn’t believe he was going to prison, writing in the tweet, along with a GIF of Wiz Khalifa enjoying a meal, “Me at my house …. watching niggas on Twitter celebrating and thinking I’m going to jail.

Twitter Is Celebrating On Behalf of Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion went silent following her emotional testimony and even after the December 2022 verdict came down, finding Lanez guilty on all charges.

She has since returned to the spotlight and spoke about the trial with ELLE magazine for the first and last time.

“As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” the Houston rapper said. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t have to say much anyway because her fans and Twitter have been doing all the talking for her, most recently celebrating the possibitly of Lanez going to jail for at least nine years.

A sentencing date for Tory Lanez has not been set. He is looking at 22 years and possible deportation back to Canada.

Oh well.

