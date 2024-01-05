Jonathan Majors & His Flared Jeans Sat Down For An Interview With ‘ABC News Live,’ X Users Are Ready For The Mess

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

2024 is starting with a bang. First, Katt Williams’ explosive Club Shay Shay interview , now Jonathan Majors, is looking to be the talk of X, formerly Twitter user’s timelines.

After being found guilty last month of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari and officially fumbling the Marvel Studios bag after they fired the actor on his day off, Majors sat down with ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis for an interview.

Deadline reports that the interview will be across ABC News programming, which also happens to be the sister division to Marvel Studios.

Per Deadline:

ABC News will be giving the interview a lot of play. It will premiere on Good Morning America on Monday, and will air across other network platforms including GMA3: What You Need To Know. An extended version will stream on ABC News Live’s Prime with Linsey Davis that evening, and ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will stream a half hour special with more from the interview. That will be posted on Hulu starting on Jan. 11.

Coming off the insane sugar high that the Katt Williams “interview” with Shannon Sharpe, where he had plenty to say about prominent Black comedians and other topics, including the Majors situation, X users are salivating at the nuggets that will likely come from Majors’ sitdown with Davis.

Jonathan Majors’ Pants Are Already Stealing The Show

The jokes are already flying, specifically about the actor’s wardrobe choice, specifically his jeans, for his first interview since the trial’s verdict and losing his job as Kang The Conqueror.

We have no idea what is coming, but if it’s anywhere near the foolery that was Gayle King’s interview with disgraced crooner and sexual deviant R. Kelly, it’s going to be one hell of a day, maybe a week on social media.

You can see more reactions to Jonathan Majors’ upcoming interview and other jokes in the gallery below.

