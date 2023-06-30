Jonathan Majors Has Alleged History of ‘Extreme Abuse’ in New Report

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following his antagonist role in the movie Creed III, Jonathan Major’s name began circulating as he became a rising star getting accustomed to his newfound notoriety. That all came to a quick halt as he has been involved in a nasty domestic violence case.

In March, Majors was arrested for allegedly attacking a girlfriend. Jonathan Majors may have a leg to stand on as the New York Police Department (NYPD) has a bone to pick with the plaintiff.

According to multiple sources, the New York Post and Times both reported that the NYPD has alerted officers that there is probable cause to arrest Majors’ accuser.

Rolling Stone Magazine went on their on hunt to find answers, interviewing over 40 people that knew Majors personally, to attest to his accused behavior. Sources say those who have known Majors over the past decade, have claimed he has a history of abusive behavior.

Fans have mixed emotions on if Majors actually will be convicted; many of which have allowed the characters that Majors has played in movies, to dictate his innocence on the matter. If convicted on alleged abuse and other related charges, Majors could face up to a year in prison.

