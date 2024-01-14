Jonathan Majors Dropped From Dennis Rodman Film, Clowned On X For Ridiculous Drip

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After Marvel Studios moved on from Majors, he has lost another bag because the actor will no longer be playing controversial former NBA hooper Dennis Rodman in the upcoming film 48 Hours in Vegas. CNN first broke the story, and Variety has confirmed the news.

The film is supposed to follow Rodman’s infamous trip to Las Vegas smack dab in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals. It’s a story that Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Carmen Electra, and his former coach Phil Jackson shed more light on in the popular ESPN/Netflix documentary, The Last Dance.

In the doc, Jordan explains that Rodman asked to head to Vegas for a vacation in the middle of the season. Jordan explains he was against it, but Jackson gave Rodman 48 hours.

Rodman took full advantage, forcing Jordan to go to Vegas to find Rodman. Jordan did find his teammate in bed with Electra, who revealed in the doc that she hid under the covers because she didn’t want Jordan to see her naked in bed.

Variety reports that Lionsgate is no longer backing the film and released it to the producers to find a new partner.

This is the snag in Majors’ acting career. His other film, Magazine Dreams, is currently in limbo at Searchlight Pictures, and there is not much confidence it will be released.

In a recent ABC News Live interview, with his boo Meagan Good watching, an emotional Majors vowed to continue his acting career.

We shall see about that.

In more Major news, his fashion style has also come under fire. A recent photo of He Who Is No Longer Kang rocking a hoodie tucked into some muscle pants with a pair of Reebok Pump high tops has X users clowning him.

Bruh.

Photo: John Nacion / Getty

