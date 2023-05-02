Joel Embiid Named Kia 2023 NBA MVP

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After being snubbed for the past two years for a joker, Embiid pulled out the royal flush! Sixers Center Joel Embiid has been finally, rightfully, named the Kia 2023 NBA MVP! Embiid has all the individual and team accolades to justify his rightful title.

He averaged a league best 33.1 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game 4.3 assists per game to go along with 1.7 blocks per game. Although he only played 66 games, Embiid lead the NBA in scoring for a second straight year, and none of the NBA MVP finalist (Nikola Jokic or Giannis Antetokounmpo) finished the season playing more than 85% (70) of scheduled games.

“I think Joel’s body of work speaks for itself,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers told ESPN. “We did the right thing there, so I don’t think that’s fair. You’re not judged for one game, that I know of.”You’re judged for the entire season, by your team’s record and by how you perform. And he’s been dominant.”

Congratulations Joel!! Check out some reactions below!

