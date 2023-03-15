Celebrity News

Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne + More To Hit The Stage At Something In The Water 2023!

Published on March 15, 2023
92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Something in the Water is back in Virginia Beach and this year’s line-up is fire!

Pharrell is bringing out all the stars to Virginia Beach April 28-30th for another awesome show! With the 2022 festival being in Washington, D.C. it’s good to have it back in VA! The 2023 show includes the beautiful Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Ayra Starr, Summer Walker and so many more!

No matter what genre of music you enjoy, this line-up has you covered. From R&B, Hip-Hop, Pop, Country, Latino, Alternative, there’s an artists for everyone! Checkout all the artist performing and a little sample of their music in the gallery below…

Make sure to get your tickets here while they last: GET SITW TICKETS HERE

Also See:

Broccoli City Festival 2023 Line-Up Announced

J. Cole Announces The 2023 Dreamville Festival Lineup Featuring Drake, Usher & Burna Boy

Pharrell Williams Announces Something in the Water Festival Will Return To Virginia Beach

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne + More To Hit The Stage At Something In The Water 2023!  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

1. YVNGXCHRIS

2. YEИDRY

3. Wu-Tang Clan

4. Wet Leg

5. Weston Estate

6. WALE

7. UMI

8. The Kid LAROI

9. SWV

10. Summer Walker

11. SKRILLEX

12. Saucy Santana

13. RIOVAZ

14. Remi Wolf

15. Polo G

16. NLE Choppa

17. NILE RODGERS & CHIC

18. Mumford & Sons

19. Masego

20. Maren Morris

21. Machine Gun Kelly

22. Lil Yachty

23. Lil Wayne

24. Lil Uzi Vert

25. LIL DURK

26. LATTO

27. Kitty Ca$h

28. KID CUDI

29. Kenny Beats

30. Kehlani

31. KAYTRANADA

32. KayCyy

33. Kamasi Washington

34. JESSIE MURPH

35. Jazmine Sullivan

36. GRACE JONES

37. GIGI

38. Flo Milli

39. FLO

40. Feid

41. Doechii

42. d4vd

43. Coi Leray

44. Clipse

45. CHIKA

46. BLACK SHERIF

47. BADBADNOTGOOD

48. Babyface Ray

49. Ayra Starr

50. Aminé

51. 100 gecs

Close