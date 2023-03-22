Jaw Dropper: SZA Shows Off Her ASSets in Skims Photoshoot

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

SZA just dropped pics from a photoshoot for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line and MAN does she look amazing! The R&B singer has been on her SOS tour giving body across the world. Rumors circulated that SZA may be pregnant, but she has shut those rumors down with these photos. SKIMS posted a preview of the signature “Fits Everybody Collection” and our girl was showing OFF!

Check out some of the photos from SZA’s SKIMS photoshoots below!

