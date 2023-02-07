Janelle Monáe Doesn’t Dress Like ‘A Monopoly Man,’ And We Got The Style Receipts To Prove It!

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ya’ll better not be out here bothering the queen Janelle Monáe because she will bite back.

The 37-year-old singer attended the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, wearing an elegant black Vera Wang gown. The sizzling ensemble featured a plunging V-neck that swooped down to show off the Glass Onion star’s chiseled upper body.

After the big event, fans flocked to the internet to shower Monáe with praise for her stylish look. But a few users took the opportunity to poke fun at some of the star’s previous wardrobe choices, like @gldnraes, who tweeted:

“Janelle Monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.”

Well, it didn’t take too long for the snarky comment to float back to the “Yoga” hitmaker after the post garnered over 26.8k likes.

“Oh ya’ll n****** liked this 26.8k times? No new music just for this,” the star replied. As the tweet continued to rack up more likes, Monáe punished fans again. This time with “No new tour.”

“Hope it was worth it beloved,” she added.

Since her response, the original tweet garnered over 67K likes, so who knows what fury Janelle Monáe could unleash next.

Some fans rushed in to defend the singer’s eclectic style to clear the tension. Many argued that Monáe had been showing off her physique “for years now.”

Author Chanda Prescod-Weinstein gave a nod to the singer for setting trends with her iconic suits.

“It was @JanelleMonae who showed me that I had a right to envision myself in suits,” she wrote.

That’s a fact! Janelle Monáe is a style icon whether she’s showing off her curvy waist in a short skirt or hitting the red carpet in a classic tux.

The Kansas City bred star can do it all–and we have the receipts to prove it. Here are some of our favorite style moments from the multi-talented Janelle Monáe.

