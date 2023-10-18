James Harden Skips Sixers Team Practice to be in Houston

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

As the Seventy-Sixers look to build their team chemistry ahead of the NBA regular season, The team is missing one of their key players. Ahead of an October 18th team practice, it was reported that James Harden was not in the building. Not only was he not in the building, Harden wasn’t even in the state, as he was reported to be in Houston, Texas. Sources say Harden has been in Houston since leaving the Sixers practice facility Sunday in New Jersey.

Harden has made it clear that the relationship between him and Daryl Morey is unrepairable. When ask Friday if he felt there was a chance at reconciliation between him and the front office, he responded with a very firm ‘No’. He compared the trust that was lost in Daryl Morey, to that of a marriage between two spouses. “This is not even about this situation — this is in life. When you lose trust in someone, it’s like a marriage … you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It’s pretty simple.” Harden explained.

Sources say they they are giving Harden ‘extended time’ to come up with a reasonable excuse for his absence.

The Sixers are slated to play their first game of the regular season Thursday October 26th, against the rival Milwaukee Bucks. To check out the entire Sixers schedule, [CLICK HERE]

See what social media is saying about James Harden’s absence below

