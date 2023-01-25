Jamal Crawford Says Jay-Z Has Bigger Impact On Hip-Hop Than Eminem, 50 Cent Disagrees

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z is, without a doubt, one of Hip-Hop’s greatest living artists and if he’s in a fan’s top 10 list, it would be difficult to argue against it. After retired NBA great Jamal Crawford said that Hov’s impact on Hip-Hop is bigger than Eminem’s, 50 Cent offered some slight pushback by way of an Instagram comment.

Jamal Crawford was a guest on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast show and the three-time NBA Sixth Man Of The Year award winner was asked to name his top five NBA players and then used the analogy of impact over album sales. Crawford, now an analyst for NBA on TNT, said that Jay-Z will always own a spot over Eminem because of his influence and dominance.

(Hop to the 43:00 minute mark)

50 Cent, catching wind of Crawford’s comments, replied under a Hip-Hop account (@thehiphopwolf on Instagram) regarding the former player’s assessment of Eminam by writing, “Ha bullsh*t” complete with the sneezing emoji for comedic effect.

The loyalty 50 Cent has continually shown to Eminem most likely stems from the fact that the Detroit veteran signed the Queens rapper to his Shady Records imprint and paved the road toward superstardom for him.

After notching several hits, these days 50 Cent oversees a variety of adult beverage businesses and serves as an executive producer for hit crime dramas such as Power and BMF among other ventures.

On Twitter, a light debate about Jay-Z and Eminem kicked off and we’ve got those reactions below. For what it’s worth, both of the rappers and past collaborators are legendary in their own right.

Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

