Hip-Hop Halloween! The Best (And Worst) Rapper Cameos In Horror Films

As the year-long celebration of Hip-Hop 50 and the annual month-long festivities of Halloween currently battle it out for dominance in the month of October, you might be surprised to discover just how closely the two worlds have collided over time. Rappers specifically have a shared penchant for randomly popping up in horror films, most of the time playing a slightly dramatized version of their already-popular hip-hop moniker.

In recent times, we’ve seen the Tinseltown trend made popular in the past by emcees like LL Cool J and Snoop Dogg continue on through new age rappers-turned-actors like Kid Cudi and Chance The Rapper, just to name a few.

To show our love both for the genre of hip-hop and the joy of Halloween, we decided to revisit some of the many occasions when your favorite lyricists in the game tried their luck at putting on a horror show on film. Some were able to make it a convincing performance, meanwhile others, well, probably shouldn’t quit their day job anytime soon.

The criteria for what constitutes a win versus a fail comes down to a combination of factors: was it memorable? Did the film have box office success? Did their character even survive to see the end?! We broke it down equally into five wins and five fails, each with reason behind the choice. Overall though, landing a film role and expanding your brand from music into film is technically a win in itself. We just decided to be a hater for Halloween this year!

Keep scrolling for a hip-hop Halloween countdown of the best and worst rapper cameos in scary movie history. As always, let us know if you agree, where we might’ve got it wrong and who else you would’ve included on this list:

