New Year’s Eve has come and gone, but thanks to social media, the memories of that day are immortal. Some of our favorite celebrities took to their Instagram to document how they rang in 2024, and from the looks of their footage, they were either working, chilling, or adorned in festive regalia while most likely lavishly celebrating what’s to come.
New Year’s Eve looks different for many people. While some party into the following year, others plan to spend the holiday with family, resting, manifesting, or grinding. For many celebrities, NYE is just another day to earn their keep. While regular folks socialize at gatherings or nestled in with their families, many stars make appearances, perform, or create art for the next season.
How the Celebrities Rang in 2024
Because we are borderline obsessed with some celebrities, their style, their work, and the parts of their lives they display on social media, we perused a few of our favs’ accounts to see what they were up to for New Year’s Eve. Our girl Coco Jones was gorgeous in all black while getting her shine on and performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve on ABC, while Jordyn Woods stylishly cheered on her basketball-playing boo, Karl-Anthony Towns, at Madison Square Garden. And you know we had to make our way over to Queen Bey’s Instagram account, where we found the “Energy” songstress rocking a plaid skirt suit for the holiday, giving the girls fabulous Clueless vibes.
Let’s analyze our beloved celebrities’ New Year’s Eve happenings without further ado. From performing in elaborate gowns to styling in front of decorative Christmas trees. Here’s how these superstars rang in 2024. Jump in below!
RELATED: Jordyn And Jodie Woods Kick Off 2024 With Stunning ‘ESSENCE GU’ Cover
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music In 2024: ‘Stay Tuned’
Kelly Rowland Is Our Most Stylish Woman Of 2023
Here’s How Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, And More Stars Rang In The New Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Beyoncé
While we don’t know where our girl Bey rang in the new year, what we do know is she was fly. The award-winning singer blessed or timelines with the cutest plaid skirt suit that she sported with a white bustier top, platform heels, a matching white purse, and square sunglasses.
2. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion sizzled in an ornate dress that featured thigh-high splits on both sides of her thighs. The Houston hottie performed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve show while also celebrating the holiday with friends.
3. Cardi B
Cardi B gave us baddie vibes as she posed on Instagram in an artsy Sergio Castaño Peña dress that displayed all of her curves. The rapper also shared pictures of her performing in Miami on NYE to a huge crowd.
4. Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods was all smiles as she supported her boo, Karl-Anthony Towns, at his basketball game in Madison Square Garden. The socialite rocked a feathered-adorned coat, wide-leg jeans, and platform heels.
5. Coco Jones
Coco Jones stunned in a strapless black ANNAKIKI quilted gown as she announced her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve.