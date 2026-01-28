Every year the who’s who of the fashion industry descend upon Paris for the annual Paris Fashion Week. What begins with Men’s Fashion Week (think Pharrell presenting his latest LV collection in a glass home he built just for the show or the grungy models on the Rick Owens runway and Jaden Smith’s Louboutin debut) transitions into Haute Couture Week, which is currently underway.

This year’s Haute Couture Week has drawn in the biggest names in Hollywood, including our favorite melanated girlies. From Rihanna and Teyana Taylor to Olandria Carthen, and Taylor Russell, the baddies are outside serving walking art.

Schiaparelli ushered in Haute Couture week at the Petit Palais where Teyana Taylor was the queen of the night. The ‘One Battle After Another’ actress, who is on her way to Oscars glory, turned heads in jewels that were created in the image of the Louvre Museum heist.

Jonathan Anderson made his Christian Dior debut bringing out Rihanna, Willow Smith, Taylor Russell and more. All eyes were on Olandria at Rahul Mishra, Valentino and Robert Wun.

The Smith family popped out in a united front at Louboutin to support Jaden Smith in his role as the Men’s Creative Director. And Willow stayed in town to make sure she hit up Dior.

Taraji P. Henson has a been a longtime figure in the front row at Fashion weeks around the world for years, and this one is no different. The beloved actress was spotted at Gaurav Gupta’s “Divine Androgyne” show.

Keep scrolling for all the Black celebs who are at Paris Fashion Week.

Black Celebrity Women Are Slaying At Haute Couture Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com