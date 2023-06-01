The official celebration actually began to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred on June 28, 1969. The riots were a series of spontaneous demonstrations by members of the gay community in response to a police raid that began earlier that morning at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City specifically targeting individuals within the gay community.

As a result, the community hosts several pride events during the month of June to recognize the tremendous impact LGBTQ+ people have had in the world. From the culture, fashion, music and dance communities, the influence of the LGBTQ+ communities can be seen from far and wide.

In 2021, representation has significantly increased in media and entertainment. Surely, these great strides are a huge win for the community, but the efforts to increase representation are ongoing. There are countless reality shows, television series and films that offer a platform for some of our favorite onscreen LGBTQ+ people and couples alike. Take a look at a list of our favorite LGBTQ+ onscreen couples below.

Happy Pride Month: 12 Of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Onscreen Couples was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Pose: Angel and Papi Source:poseonfx One of our all time favorite LGBTQ+ couples are from FX’s Pose – Angel and Papi. There relationship faced many trials and tribulations, but one thing remains is there undying love for one another. If you have been keeping up with the latest season, the two are finally tying the knot to commit to one another for a lifetime.

2. Sex and the City: Stanford and Anthony Source:toystar057 In the words of Samantha, “could this wedding get any gay-er?” Seriously, the wedding was absolutely gorgeous and who would expect anything less from Anthony, Charlotte’s friend and ultimate wedding planner. There was a special appearance by Liza Minnelli and an all male choir. The two shared comedic yet romantic vows to one another that brought true Sex and the City fans to tears. The non-traditional wedding was a sight to see.

3. Moonlight: Chiron and Kevin Source:saintpateI Before Moonlight, film had never seen love displayed by two Black men in this way. It truly changed the scope of gay love onscreen. Chiron and Kevin’s relentless pursuits of one another and quest to discovering their sexual identities and orientations is something that the Black community can deeply relate to. The film and the depiction of their love is a must-have on this list.

4. Set It Off: Cleo and Ursula Source:fagtanica Cleo and Ursula were the first Black lesbian couple most fans witnessed during that time. Set It Off debuted in 1996 and before that, the only displays of lesbian or gay love onscreen were from White couples. These two definitely contributed in shaping the narrative for LGBTQ+ representation in Black television and film. Though Ursula virtually had no dialogue throughout the film, the couple’s presence was still impactful.

5. Schitt’s Creek: David and Patrick Source:schittscreek By far one of our favorite gay couples is Schitt’s Creek’s David and Patrick. They are the definition of never-would-have-thought but so glad it happened. David is a stand-out character all on his own, and Patrick truly balances him out. The Ying to his Yang. It was a pleasure watching the two grow together, running a successful business and eventually committing to a lifetime of love, laughs and happiness.

6. Modern Family: Mitchell & Cameron Pitchett Source:abcmodernfam ABC’s Modern Family is already defying the odds of what today’s family dynamic looks like. The series offers an honest, often-hilarious perspective of family life. Mitchell, and his partner, Cameron, begin the series after adopting a little Asian girl ultimately completing their big, straight, gay, multicultural, tradition and most importantly, happy family. The two add their unique and comedic flair to an overall ridiculously hilarious and successful television series.

7. All American: Coop and Patience Source:sapphicstoday It’s hard to forget this couple from the hit drama series All American. Coop and Patience have gone through their fair share of ups and downs. If you have been keeping up with the latest, the two are hoping to work out the kinks in their rocky relationship. Hopefully, Coop’s jealous tendencies don’t stand in the way of Patience genuine love for her. Nonetheless, their love onscreen is something to rave about.

8. How To Get Away With Murder: Connor and Oliver Source:faveship How To Get Away With Murder had plenty of romantic relationships both heterosexual and homosexual to choose from, but Connor and Oliver’s love was everlasting. The two are quite the pair. One is a law student and the other is an IT guy and part-time hacker. Though unconventional, Connor and Oliver often spoke about having a long-term commitment and building a family with one another. The happiness is hard to miss.

9. P-Valley: Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda Source:pvalleystarz Starz highly-anticipated drama series P-Valley has quite a few wild relationship turns. Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda are two characters, who have an unconventional yet passionate relationship. They offer a perspective within the gay community of keeping things relatively “on the down low.” Though most of the season, they attempt to keep things hidden, with such passion and desire for one another it’s a bit hard to conceal their love. We look forward to seeing where Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda’s relationship goes from here.

10. Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Tara and Willow Source:sapphicstoday Buffy the Vampire Slayer included the groundbreaking depiction of this iconic lesbian romance with Willow and Tara. The two characters bonded over their shared magical abilities, with Willow’s coming out as a witch mirroring her sexual revelation in the fourth season. Willow and Tara have a legendary space in television history, notable for having the first lesbian sex scene on television.Their story is one of trauma, confidence, and magic, and at the epicenter of the show’s main love stories. As fans know it, the series was not a happy show, so their story sadly ends in tragedy.

11. The Fosters: Lena and Stef Foster Source:brieIcrson The Fosters were up against many different battles being an interracial, lesbian couple. It was important to include these two fictional characters for their performances onscreen, because mixed-race LGBTQ+ couple are often left out of the conversation when they truly deal with even more controversy and a constant fight for acceptance. These two raised happy adopted children and even come back in the spin-off series Good Trouble exclusively featuring their daughters. Their love is boundless and virtually indestructible.