92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

On this day (Sept. 11) in 2000, popular sitcom “Girlfriends” debuted on UPN. The series ran for eight seasons before being cancelled in 2008. The “Girlfriends” cast members have gone on to appear in other projects across television and film and pursue other business endeavors. Check out what the cast members are up to today inside.

The beloved sitcom celebrates 23 years since it first aired on September 11, 2000. The TV series “Girlfriends” ran for eight seasons, featuring a beautiful cast. The show followed four Black women living and working in Los Angeles. “Girlfriends” tackled how they navigated the drama of dating and relationships. The sitcom created by Mara Brock Akil starred Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, Jill Marie Jones, Reggie Hayes, Keesha Sharp and Khalil Kain.

“Girlfriends” played an integral role in how Black women were represented onscreen. It showed that Black women can have healthy friendships while balancing family, career and their social lives. Black girls saw several versions of themselves, understanding that they can be anything they want to be. In the 90’s, these types of shows were few and far in between.

The show originally aired on UPN before being moved to The CW. Since “Girlfriends” was cancelled in 2008 after eight seasons, the cast have been up to their own projects across film, TV and business. Ross has had one of the most steady and successful careers of the crew, starring in ABC’s “black-ish,” launching her own haircare line Pattern Beauty and gracing the covers of countless magazines. Other cast members have had their own success in entertainment and we look forward to sharing their achievements in the gallery below.

Happy 23 years of “Girlfriends” and may their impact live on forever!

Check out where our favorite girlfriends are today below:

Happy 23 Years Of Girlfriends! Check Out Where Your Favorite ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Members Are Today was originally published on globalgrind.com